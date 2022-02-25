LA Clippers vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The battle for downtown Los Angeles takes place again Friday, when the LA Clippers face the LA Lakers for the third time this season. The Clippers have owned the Lakers the last few seasons, including this one where they are 2-0.

Tyronn Lue’s coaching brilliance has been highlighted in the Clippers’ adversity-filled season. Even without Kawhi Leonard for the entire season and Paul George for most of it, the team has been competitive. They will be looking to win the season series against their fellow Tinseltown residents.

The Lakers survived another of Anthony Davis' horrific injuries to rally past the Utah Jazz in their last game. LeBron James posted another impressive importance to carry the beleaguered team. With AD out for at least several weeks, expect the four-time MVP’s workload and minutes to go up yet again.

Russell Westbrook, who has had a roller-coaster season, will be asked to do more on both ends of the floor without their superstar big man. Mr. Triple-Double had some decent numbers, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but also had a game-high six turnovers. The Lakers will need much better production and impact from him without Davis.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs LA Lakers | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Friday, February 25th; 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, February 26th; 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

LA Clippers Preview

Tyronn Lue has done a masterful job guiding the depleted LA Clippers this season.

Just how badly the LA Lakers have been playing this season can be viewed through the LA Clippers’ campaign. Without their two alpha players, the Clippers have clawed their way to a 30-31 record, which is an incredible three games better than the Lakers.

Coach Tyronn Lue deserves a ton of credit for leading this team squarely in the running for a play-in spot with roughly 20 games remaining. Lue has managed to maximize the talent and personnel available. They are 3-2 in their last five games, all following the trade deadline.

More importantly, the Clippers always seem to play their best against the star-studded Lakers. They will be looking to win another season series against their rivals.

Key Player - Marcus Morris Sr.

The veteran NBA journeyman has been thrust into a starring role in the middle of the Clippers’ injury-riddled season. Marcus Morris Sr. is putting up 16.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. Without their top players, Morris’ unfailing belief in himself and no-nonsense approach has helped stabilize the team.

The last time the Clippers won over the Lakers, Morris explicitly told the media that he’s not impressed with their rivals. Those words may come back to him and his team, but one could expect the bruising forward to go out and prove his words.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Terance Mann | F - Nic Batum | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | C - Ivica Zubac

LA Lakers Preview

Another gruesome Anthony Davis injury could derail the LA Lakers' playoff hopes this season. [Photo: Sporting News]

It’s almost comical how the LA Lakers can never seem to get a break this season. As poorly as they have played, they have also been hit by some very unfortunate incidents. The latest adversity to hit them was another Anthony Davis injury. There is no timetable for his return, which could jeopardize the Lakers’ playoff chances.

The Lakers' immediate response to AD’s injury will be to obviously put LeBron James in his spot. The 18-time All-Star has been phenomenal playing the slot for the Lakers, but it has also forced him to play more minutes with a heavier workload.

Another concern for the Lakers without Davis will be their defense. They have been bullied playing small ball and have been severely outrebounded by gritty teams who hustle. The Clippers have personified grit and hustle this season, which will only make this game more interesting.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James put on a basketball masterclass in the Lakers' win over the Utah Jazz. He almost single-handedly carried the team to victory, scoring 15 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter. He will be forced to put on his Superman cape without Anthony Davis yet again.

In 40 minutes against the Jazz, James had 33 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. Although he has complained of nagging knee issues, he has been playing lights out for most of the season. The Lakers will need every bit of what he can give the team against their nemesis.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Malik Monk | F - Stanley Johnson | F - Trevor Ariza | C - LeBron James

Clippers vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Clippers have no respect for the star power of the Lakers. They recently beat the latter in their last matchup. James should still be seething over that loss, particularly after Morris' comments in the postgame interview.

The Lakers could get some measure of revenge and grab their first win of the season series.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Lakers game

ESPN will air the game live on national TV. Local coverage of the matchup is available via Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports West.

