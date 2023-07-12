LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies NBA Summer League 2023 (July 12, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

The LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies collide in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 12, in their third game in the 2023 NBA Summer League.
Both teams have identical records in the Summer League (1-1) and will look to maintain their chances of reaching the Championship Round.
The Grizzlies are coming off a 100-77 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. They have won three of the five NBA Summer League games they have played so far, including last week's Salt Lake City games.
On the contrary, the Clippers defeated the Sacramento Kings on Monday (80-70) and will look to build a winning streak.
Prediction: The Clippers rely on their shooting, with Xavier Moon averaging 3.5 three-pointers per game. However, LA has shown it lacks consistent game from inside the paint, so the Clippers will be in trouble if they don't score from beyond the arc.
Memphis has not scored more than 94 points in any game in the NBA Summer League. However, they have played better overall than the Clippers, and we should pick them as favorites to win this one.
Players to watch: Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Grizzlies) and Xavier Moon (Clippers)
Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Xavier Moon are the two players we should focus on in Wednesday's Clippers vs. Grizzlies matchup.
Lofton Jr. had 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals in 28 minutes on the floor against the Cavs. His performance was one of the very few things that worked well for Memphis on Monday.
"He's very capable of making plays, and he kind of tried to go too fast maybe, and I just told him to take his time," Memphis Summer League head coach Vitaly Potapenko said.
"I just want to see myself be better," Lofton stated. "Be better than last year, go into a different mentality this next year and dominate each and every day, each and every game and just come out and be one of the best."
The Clippers, on the contrary, have been getting great shooting performances from Xavier Moon, who is 7-for-11 from 3 in two games with 44 total points. The 28-year-old leads the way for LA this summer and had 18 points, six assists, five rebounds, four steals and two blocks against the Kings.
Memphis Grizzlies NBA Summer League roster
LA Clippers NBA Summer League roster
Grizzlies head coach reveals areas that Kenneth Lofton Jr. should work on to see big minutes on the floor
Kenneth Lofton Jr. is skilled offensively and can make the necessary in-game adjustments, but that's not going to be what gets him consistent minutes on the floor with the Grizzlies this season.
However, he has to work on his defensive play, which is the main area of improvement for Kenny Lofton Jr. this summer.
Lofton Jr. has demonstrated an ability to get in a good position and flashes quick hands in the passing lanes. Still, defensively there is plenty of room for improvement if he wants to have a consistent role in Memphis' lineup.
"Well, you know, like defending pick-and-rolls better, more communication in pick-and-rolls and rebounding," Potapenko said. "I'll say just guarding pick-and-rolls better. Don't let the roller get behind you."
