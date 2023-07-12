LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies NBA Summer League 2023 (July 12, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

The LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies collide in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 12, in their third game in the 2023 NBA Summer League.

Both teams have identical records in the Summer League (1-1) and will look to maintain their chances of reaching the Championship Round.

The Grizzlies are coming off a 100-77 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. They have won three of the five NBA Summer League games they have played so far, including last week's Salt Lake City games.

On the contrary, the Clippers defeated the Sacramento Kings on Monday (80-70) and will look to build a winning streak.

Prediction: The Clippers rely on their shooting, with Xavier Moon averaging 3.5 three-pointers per game. However, LA has shown it lacks consistent game from inside the paint, so the Clippers will be in trouble if they don't score from beyond the arc.

Memphis has not scored more than 94 points in any game in the NBA Summer League. However, they have played better overall than the Clippers, and we should pick them as favorites to win this one.

Players to watch: Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Grizzlies) and Xavier Moon (Clippers)

Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Xavier Moon are the two players we should focus on in Wednesday's Clippers vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Lofton Jr. had 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals in 28 minutes on the floor against the Cavs. His performance was one of the very few things that worked well for Memphis on Monday.

"He's very capable of making plays, and he kind of tried to go too fast maybe, and I just told him to take his time," Memphis Summer League head coach Vitaly Potapenko said.

"I just want to see myself be better," Lofton stated. "Be better than last year, go into a different mentality this next year and dominate each and every day, each and every game and just come out and be one of the best."

The Clippers, on the contrary, have been getting great shooting performances from Xavier Moon, who is 7-for-11 from 3 in two games with 44 total points. The 28-year-old leads the way for LA this summer and had 18 points, six assists, five rebounds, four steals and two blocks against the Kings.

Memphis Grizzlies NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Jacob Gilyard 0 G 5-9 160 lbs JUL 14, 1998 24 1 Richmond Signed On 09/23/22 Frankie Ferrari 2 G 6-1 188 lbs DEC 20, 1995 27 R San Francisco Jake LaRavia 3 F 6-7 235 lbs NOV 03, 2001 21 1 Wake Forest Draft Rights Traded From MIN On 06/24/22 Timmy Allen 4 G-F 6-6 210 lbs JAN 09, 2000 23 R Texas Vince Williams Jr. 5 G-F 6-6 205 lbs AUG 30, 2000 22 1 Virginia Commonwealth #47 Pick In 2022 Draft Kenneth Lofton Jr. 6 F-C 6-8 275 lbs AUG 14, 2002 20 1 Louisiana Tech Signed On 07/01/22 Joel Ayayi 7 G 6-4 180 lbs MAR 05, 2000 23 1 Gonzaga Aminu Mohammed 8 G 6-5 210 lbs DEC 15, 2001 21 R Georgetown Nathan Hoover 10 G 6-4 185 lbs MAY 24, 1997 26 R Wofford Manny Bates 15 F-C 6-11 230 lbs MAR 14, 2000 23 R Butler Matthew Hurt 20 F-C 6-9 235 lbs APR 20, 2000 23 R Duke David Roddy 21 F 6-5 255 lbs MAR 27, 2001 22 1 Colorado State Draft Rights Traded From PHI On 06/24/22 Tariq Owens 41 F 6-10 205 lbs JUN 30, 1995 28 1 Texas Tech Tarik Biberovic 44 G-F 6-7 218 lbs JAN 28, 2001 22 R Fenerbahce #56 Pick In 2023 Draft GG Jackson II 45 F 6-9 215 lbs DEC 17, 2004 18 R South Carolina #45 Pick In 2023 Draft

LA Clippers NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Jason Preston 1 G 6-3 181 lbs AUG 10, 1999 23 1 Ohio Draft Rights Traded From ORL On 07/29/21 Jordan Miller 11 F 6-7 195 lbs JAN 23, 2000 23 R Miami #48 Pick In 2023 Draft Kobe Brown 21 F 6-7 250 lbs JAN 01, 2000 23 R Missouri #30 Pick In 2023 Draft Xavier Moon 22 G 6-0 165 lbs JAN 02, 1995 28 2 Morehead State Signed On 12/25/21 Moussa Diabate 25 F-C 6-11 210 lbs JAN 21, 2002 21 1 Michigan #43 Pick In 2022 Draft Brodric Thomas 30 G 6-5 185 lbs JAN 28, 1997 26 3 Truman State Xavier Castaneda 31 F 6-1 188 lbs MAR 26, 2000 23 R Akron Matt Morgan 34 G 6-2 174 lbs NOV 07, 1997 25 R Cornell Jordan Bowden 35 G 6-5 193 lbs JAN 20, 1997 26 R Tennessee Nate Renfro 36 F 6-8 205 lbs DEC 11, 1996 26 R San Francisco Keaton Wallace 37 G 6-3 185 lbs FEB 26, 1999 24 1 Texas-San Antonio Fred Sims Jr. 38 G 6-4 193 lbs FEB 14, 1997 26 R Chicago State Bryson Williams 41 F 6-8 240 lbs APR 25, 1998 25 R Texas Tech

Grizzlies head coach reveals areas that Kenneth Lofton Jr. should work on to see big minutes on the floor

Kenneth Lofton Jr. is skilled offensively and can make the necessary in-game adjustments, but that's not going to be what gets him consistent minutes on the floor with the Grizzlies this season.

However, he has to work on his defensive play, which is the main area of improvement for Kenny Lofton Jr. this summer.

Lofton Jr. has demonstrated an ability to get in a good position and flashes quick hands in the passing lanes. Still, defensively there is plenty of room for improvement if he wants to have a consistent role in Memphis' lineup.

"Well, you know, like defending pick-and-rolls better, more communication in pick-and-rolls and rebounding," Potapenko said. "I'll say just guarding pick-and-rolls better. Don't let the roller get behind you."

