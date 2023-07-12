Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies NBA Summer League 2023 (July 12, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies NBA Summer League 2023 (July 12, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Jul 12, 2023 15:00 GMT
Grizzlies 76ers Basketball
Kenneth Lofton Jr. of the Grizzlies

The LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies collide in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 12, in their third game in the 2023 NBA Summer League.

Both teams have identical records in the Summer League (1-1) and will look to maintain their chances of reaching the Championship Round.

The Grizzlies are coming off a 100-77 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. They have won three of the five NBA Summer League games they have played so far, including last week's Salt Lake City games.

On the contrary, the Clippers defeated the Sacramento Kings on Monday (80-70) and will look to build a winning streak.

Prediction: The Clippers rely on their shooting, with Xavier Moon averaging 3.5 three-pointers per game. However, LA has shown it lacks consistent game from inside the paint, so the Clippers will be in trouble if they don't score from beyond the arc.

Memphis has not scored more than 94 points in any game in the NBA Summer League. However, they have played better overall than the Clippers, and we should pick them as favorites to win this one.

Players to watch: Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Grizzlies) and Xavier Moon (Clippers)

Grizzlies Thunder Basketball
Grizzlies Thunder Basketball

Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Xavier Moon are the two players we should focus on in Wednesday's Clippers vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Lofton Jr. had 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals in 28 minutes on the floor against the Cavs. His performance was one of the very few things that worked well for Memphis on Monday.

"He's very capable of making plays, and he kind of tried to go too fast maybe, and I just told him to take his time," Memphis Summer League head coach Vitaly Potapenko said.
"I just want to see myself be better," Lofton stated. "Be better than last year, go into a different mentality this next year and dominate each and every day, each and every game and just come out and be one of the best."

The Clippers, on the contrary, have been getting great shooting performances from Xavier Moon, who is 7-for-11 from 3 in two games with 44 total points. The 28-year-old leads the way for LA this summer and had 18 points, six assists, five rebounds, four steals and two blocks against the Kings.

Memphis Grizzlies NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Jacob Gilyard0G5-9160 lbsJUL 14, 1998241RichmondSigned On 09/23/22
Frankie Ferrari2G6-1188 lbsDEC 20, 199527RSan Francisco
Jake LaRavia3F6-7235 lbsNOV 03, 2001211Wake ForestDraft Rights Traded From MIN On 06/24/22
Timmy Allen4G-F6-6210 lbsJAN 09, 200023RTexas
Vince Williams Jr.5G-F6-6205 lbsAUG 30, 2000221Virginia Commonwealth#47 Pick In 2022 Draft
Kenneth Lofton Jr.6F-C6-8275 lbsAUG 14, 2002201Louisiana TechSigned On 07/01/22
Joel Ayayi7G6-4180 lbsMAR 05, 2000231Gonzaga
Aminu Mohammed8G6-5210 lbsDEC 15, 200121RGeorgetown
Nathan Hoover10G6-4185 lbsMAY 24, 199726RWofford
Manny Bates15F-C6-11230 lbsMAR 14, 200023RButler
Matthew Hurt20F-C6-9235 lbsAPR 20, 200023RDuke
David Roddy21F6-5255 lbsMAR 27, 2001221Colorado StateDraft Rights Traded From PHI On 06/24/22
Tariq Owens41F6-10205 lbsJUN 30, 1995281Texas Tech
Tarik Biberovic44G-F6-7218 lbsJAN 28, 200122RFenerbahce#56 Pick In 2023 Draft
GG Jackson II45F6-9215 lbsDEC 17, 200418RSouth Carolina#45 Pick In 2023 Draft

LA Clippers NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Jason Preston1G6-3181 lbsAUG 10, 1999231OhioDraft Rights Traded From ORL On 07/29/21
Jordan Miller11F6-7195 lbsJAN 23, 200023RMiami#48 Pick In 2023 Draft
Kobe Brown21F6-7250 lbsJAN 01, 200023RMissouri#30 Pick In 2023 Draft
Xavier Moon22G6-0165 lbsJAN 02, 1995282Morehead StateSigned On 12/25/21
Moussa Diabate25F-C6-11210 lbsJAN 21, 2002211Michigan#43 Pick In 2022 Draft
Brodric Thomas30G6-5185 lbsJAN 28, 1997263Truman State
Xavier Castaneda31F6-1188 lbsMAR 26, 200023RAkron
Matt Morgan34G6-2174 lbsNOV 07, 199725RCornell
Jordan Bowden35G6-5193 lbsJAN 20, 199726RTennessee
Nate Renfro36F6-8205 lbsDEC 11, 199626RSan Francisco
Keaton Wallace37G6-3185 lbsFEB 26, 1999241Texas-San Antonio
Fred Sims Jr.38G6-4193 lbsFEB 14, 199726RChicago State
Bryson Williams41F6-8240 lbsAPR 25, 199825RTexas Tech

Grizzlies head coach reveals areas that Kenneth Lofton Jr. should work on to see big minutes on the floor

Grizzlies 76ers Basketball
Grizzlies 76ers Basketball

Kenneth Lofton Jr. is skilled offensively and can make the necessary in-game adjustments, but that's not going to be what gets him consistent minutes on the floor with the Grizzlies this season.

However, he has to work on his defensive play, which is the main area of improvement for Kenny Lofton Jr. this summer.

Lofton Jr. has demonstrated an ability to get in a good position and flashes quick hands in the passing lanes. Still, defensively there is plenty of room for improvement if he wants to have a consistent role in Memphis' lineup.

"Well, you know, like defending pick-and-rolls better, more communication in pick-and-rolls and rebounding," Potapenko said. "I'll say just guarding pick-and-rolls better. Don't let the roller get behind you."

Who will win tonight's NBA Summer League game? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Top 5 players BANNED from the NBA for drug use! Shocking names ahead!

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...