Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers NBA Summer League 2023 (July 10, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

The Sacramento Kings will take on the LA Clippers in Las Vegas on Monday night, aiming to claim their second straight win in the NBA Summer League.

Sacramento opened the Las Vegas NBA Summer League with an 80-76 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The game was a barn burner as both teams shot below 40% from the field. The Kings held Atlanta to just 33.8% shooting.

Meanwhile, the Clippers dropped their Summer League opener to the Utah Jazz, 105-99, as Keyonte George exploded with 33 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Prediction: The Clippers may enter this game as underdogs, but we should pick them to take the win in this one. They have shown to have a more balanced offense overall, and they will rely on Xavier Moon to take over.

Sacramento is still looking for ways to score offensively, especially with Keegan Murray not playing in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Pick: Clippers +1.5 (-120)

The Sacramento Kings enter this one as 1.5-point favorites. The Kings struggled from the field, shooting just below 40%. Sacramento won both its games during the California Classic, with Keegan Murray in the lineup. Without Murray, the Kings still won, but it was apparent they looked a little lost offensively without the sophomore big man.

The Kings held the Hawks to shoot just 26-of-77 from the field, forcing them to commit 21 turnovers. If the Kings can cool down the Clippers' hot shooting, they will be in good shape to stay undefeated in the NBA Summer League.

The Clippers may have lost to the Jazz, but there were some encouraging signs to pick up from that game. Los Angeles executed well on the offensive end, shooting 49.4% from the field.

Players to watch: Xavier Moon (LA Clippers) and Jordan Ford (Sacramento Kings)

Jordan Ford led the way with a game-high 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting to go along with two rebounds, two steals, and two assists against the Hawks.

He is expected to take over for Sacramento in the rest of the NBA Summer League, as he is the best scoring option for the Kings, who have Keegan Murray unavailable.

Three-time Canadian Elite Basketball League MVP Xavier Moon led the way with 26 points (10-14 FG, 6-8 3PT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 24 minutes of Saturday's 105-99 Summer League loss to the Jazz.

After becoming an unrestricted free agent, Moon's performance could garner some interest from a team. However, it's likely Moon will end up in the G League, considering he's 28 and has logged only 14 NBA games in his career.

LA Clippers NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Jason Preston 1 G 6-3 181 lbs AUG 10, 1999 23 1 Ohio Draft Rights Traded From ORL On 07/29/21 Jordan Miller 11 F 6-7 195 lbs JAN 23, 2000 23 R Miami #48 Pick In 2023 Draft Kobe Brown 21 F 6-7 250 lbs JAN 01, 2000 23 R Missouri #30 Pick In 2023 Draft Xavier Moon 22 G 6-0 165 lbs JAN 02, 1995 28 2 Morehead State Signed On 12/25/21 Moussa Diabate 25 F-C 6-11 210 lbs JAN 21, 2002 21 1 Michigan #43 Pick In 2022 Draft Brodric Thomas 30 G 6-5 185 lbs JAN 28, 1997 26 3 Truman State Xavier Castaneda 31 F 6-1 188 lbs MAR 26, 2000 23 R Akron Matt Morgan 34 G 6-2 174 lbs NOV 07, 1997 25 R Cornell Jordan Bowden 35 G 6-5 193 lbs JAN 20, 1997 26 R Tennessee Nate Renfro 36 F 6-8 205 lbs DEC 11, 1996 26 R San Francisco Keaton Wallace 37 G 6-3 185 lbs FEB 26, 1999 24 1 Texas-San Antonio Fred Sims Jr. 38 G 6-4 193 lbs FEB 14, 1997 26 R Chicago State Bryson Williams 41 F 6-8 240 lbs APR 25, 1998 25 R Texas Tech

Sacramento Kings NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Souley Boum 8 G 6-3 175 lbs JAN 26, 1999 24 R Xavier Kessler Edwards 17 F 6-8 215 lbs AUG 09, 2000 22 3 Pepperdine Traded From BKN On 02/07/23 Jalen Slawson 18 F 6-7 218 lbs OCT 22, 1999 23 R Furman #54 Pick In 2023 Draft Jaren Lewis 19 G 6-6 215 lbs NOV 25, 1996 26 R Abilene Christian Colby Jones 20 G-F 6-6 205 lbs MAY 28, 2002 21 R Xavier Draft Rights Traded From BOS On 06/28/23 Chance Comanche 22 C 6-10 210 lbs APR 14, 1996 27 1 Arizona Keon Ellis 23 G 6-5 175 lbs JAN 08, 2000 23 1 Alabama Signed On 07/02/22 Mike Daum 24 C 6-9 235 lbs OCT 30, 1995 27 R Bertram Tortona Dane Goodwin 26 G 6-6 214 lbs DEC 28, 1999 23 R Notre Dame Alex O'Connell 30 F 6-6 185 lbs JUN 02, 1999 24 R Creighton Jordan Ford 31 G 6-1 175 lbs MAY 26, 1998 25 R St. Mary's College Justyn Mutts 32 F 6-7 220 lbs JAN 04, 1999 24 R Virginia Tech Jake Stephens 33 C 6-11 270 lbs NOV 05, 1999 23 R Chattanooga Aleem Ford 34 F 6-8 220 lbs DEC 22, 1997 25 1 Leonesde Ponce Neemias Queta 88 C 7-0 245 lbs JUL 13, 1999 23 2 Utah State #39 Pick In 2021 Draft

Kings head coach praises Jordan Ford for stellar NBA Summer League debut

Stockton Kings v G League Ignite

Jordan Ford was the lone Sacramento Kings player to shoot over 50% from the field. He shot 8-of-14 from the field, while the rest of the starting unit shot just 41 percent.

Kings summer league coach Luke Louks lauded the 25-year-old for his performance on Friday.

“I thought Jordan Ford was spectacular,” said Loucks after the game, via Rotoballer. “Jordan has been a heck of a player all camp. He has controlled the pace for us. He has executed everything we've asked. He has guarded the ball and I thought he did such a good job controlling the game in the fourth.”

Expect Jordan Ford to have a key role for Sacramento, which will be looking to stay undefeated in the 2023 NBA Summer League.

Poll : 0 votes