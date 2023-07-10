Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers NBA Summer League 2023 (July 10, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

Basketball
By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Jul 10, 2023 19:17 GMT
Xavier Moon (LA Clippers) and Jordan Ford (Sacramento Kings)
The Sacramento Kings will take on the LA Clippers in Las Vegas on Monday night, aiming to claim their second straight win in the NBA Summer League.

Sacramento opened the Las Vegas NBA Summer League with an 80-76 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The game was a barn burner as both teams shot below 40% from the field. The Kings held Atlanta to just 33.8% shooting.

Meanwhile, the Clippers dropped their Summer League opener to the Utah Jazz, 105-99, as Keyonte George exploded with 33 points.

Prediction: The Clippers may enter this game as underdogs, but we should pick them to take the win in this one. They have shown to have a more balanced offense overall, and they will rely on Xavier Moon to take over.

Sacramento is still looking for ways to score offensively, especially with Keegan Murray not playing in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Pick: Clippers +1.5 (-120)

The Sacramento Kings enter this one as 1.5-point favorites. The Kings struggled from the field, shooting just below 40%. Sacramento won both its games during the California Classic, with Keegan Murray in the lineup. Without Murray, the Kings still won, but it was apparent they looked a little lost offensively without the sophomore big man.

The Kings held the Hawks to shoot just 26-of-77 from the field, forcing them to commit 21 turnovers. If the Kings can cool down the Clippers' hot shooting, they will be in good shape to stay undefeated in the NBA Summer League.

The Clippers may have lost to the Jazz, but there were some encouraging signs to pick up from that game. Los Angeles executed well on the offensive end, shooting 49.4% from the field.

Players to watch: Xavier Moon (LA Clippers) and Jordan Ford (Sacramento Kings)

Jordan Ford led the way with a game-high 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting to go along with two rebounds, two steals, and two assists against the Hawks.

He is expected to take over for Sacramento in the rest of the NBA Summer League, as he is the best scoring option for the Kings, who have Keegan Murray unavailable.

Three-time Canadian Elite Basketball League MVP Xavier Moon led the way with 26 points (10-14 FG, 6-8 3PT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 24 minutes of Saturday's 105-99 Summer League loss to the Jazz.

After becoming an unrestricted free agent, Moon's performance could garner some interest from a team. However, it's likely Moon will end up in the G League, considering he's 28 and has logged only 14 NBA games in his career.

LA Clippers NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Jason Preston1G6-3181 lbsAUG 10, 1999231OhioDraft Rights Traded From ORL On 07/29/21
Jordan Miller11F6-7195 lbsJAN 23, 200023RMiami#48 Pick In 2023 Draft
Kobe Brown21F6-7250 lbsJAN 01, 200023RMissouri#30 Pick In 2023 Draft
Xavier Moon22G6-0165 lbsJAN 02, 1995282Morehead StateSigned On 12/25/21
Moussa Diabate25F-C6-11210 lbsJAN 21, 2002211Michigan#43 Pick In 2022 Draft
Brodric Thomas30G6-5185 lbsJAN 28, 1997263Truman State
Xavier Castaneda31F6-1188 lbsMAR 26, 200023RAkron
Matt Morgan34G6-2174 lbsNOV 07, 199725RCornell
Jordan Bowden35G6-5193 lbsJAN 20, 199726RTennessee
Nate Renfro36F6-8205 lbsDEC 11, 199626RSan Francisco
Keaton Wallace37G6-3185 lbsFEB 26, 1999241Texas-San Antonio
Fred Sims Jr.38G6-4193 lbsFEB 14, 199726RChicago State
Bryson Williams41F6-8240 lbsAPR 25, 199825RTexas Tech

Sacramento Kings NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Souley Boum8G6-3175 lbsJAN 26, 199924RXavier
Kessler Edwards17F6-8215 lbsAUG 09, 2000223PepperdineTraded From BKN On 02/07/23
Jalen Slawson18F6-7218 lbsOCT 22, 199923RFurman#54 Pick In 2023 Draft
Jaren Lewis19G6-6215 lbsNOV 25, 199626RAbilene Christian
Colby Jones20G-F6-6205 lbsMAY 28, 200221RXavierDraft Rights Traded From BOS On 06/28/23
Chance Comanche22C6-10210 lbsAPR 14, 1996271Arizona
Keon Ellis23G6-5175 lbsJAN 08, 2000231AlabamaSigned On 07/02/22
Mike Daum24C6-9235 lbsOCT 30, 199527RBertram Tortona
Dane Goodwin26G6-6214 lbsDEC 28, 199923RNotre Dame
Alex O'Connell30F6-6185 lbsJUN 02, 199924RCreighton
Jordan Ford31G6-1175 lbsMAY 26, 199825RSt. Mary's College
Justyn Mutts32F6-7220 lbsJAN 04, 199924RVirginia Tech
Jake Stephens33C6-11270 lbsNOV 05, 199923RChattanooga
Aleem Ford34F6-8220 lbsDEC 22, 1997251Leonesde Ponce
Neemias Queta88C7-0245 lbsJUL 13, 1999232Utah State#39 Pick In 2021 Draft

Kings head coach praises Jordan Ford for stellar NBA Summer League debut

Stockton Kings v G League Ignite
Jordan Ford was the lone Sacramento Kings player to shoot over 50% from the field. He shot 8-of-14 from the field, while the rest of the starting unit shot just 41 percent.

Kings summer league coach Luke Louks lauded the 25-year-old for his performance on Friday.

“I thought Jordan Ford was spectacular,” said Loucks after the game, via Rotoballer. “Jordan has been a heck of a player all camp. He has controlled the pace for us. He has executed everything we've asked. He has guarded the ball and I thought he did such a good job controlling the game in the fourth.”

Expect Jordan Ford to have a key role for Sacramento, which will be looking to stay undefeated in the 2023 NBA Summer League.

