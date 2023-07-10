Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers NBA Summer League 2023 (July 10, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

The Sacramento Kings will take on the LA Clippers in Las Vegas on Monday night, aiming to claim their second straight win in the NBA Summer League.
Sacramento opened the Las Vegas NBA Summer League with an 80-76 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The game was a barn burner as both teams shot below 40% from the field. The Kings held Atlanta to just 33.8% shooting.
Meanwhile, the Clippers dropped their Summer League opener to the Utah Jazz, 105-99, as Keyonte George exploded with 33 points.
Prediction: The Clippers may enter this game as underdogs, but we should pick them to take the win in this one. They have shown to have a more balanced offense overall, and they will rely on Xavier Moon to take over.
Sacramento is still looking for ways to score offensively, especially with Keegan Murray not playing in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Pick: Clippers +1.5 (-120)
The Sacramento Kings enter this one as 1.5-point favorites. The Kings struggled from the field, shooting just below 40%. Sacramento won both its games during the California Classic, with Keegan Murray in the lineup. Without Murray, the Kings still won, but it was apparent they looked a little lost offensively without the sophomore big man.
The Kings held the Hawks to shoot just 26-of-77 from the field, forcing them to commit 21 turnovers. If the Kings can cool down the Clippers' hot shooting, they will be in good shape to stay undefeated in the NBA Summer League.
The Clippers may have lost to the Jazz, but there were some encouraging signs to pick up from that game. Los Angeles executed well on the offensive end, shooting 49.4% from the field.
Players to watch: Xavier Moon (LA Clippers) and Jordan Ford (Sacramento Kings)
Jordan Ford led the way with a game-high 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting to go along with two rebounds, two steals, and two assists against the Hawks.
He is expected to take over for Sacramento in the rest of the NBA Summer League, as he is the best scoring option for the Kings, who have Keegan Murray unavailable.
Three-time Canadian Elite Basketball League MVP Xavier Moon led the way with 26 points (10-14 FG, 6-8 3PT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 24 minutes of Saturday's 105-99 Summer League loss to the Jazz.
After becoming an unrestricted free agent, Moon's performance could garner some interest from a team. However, it's likely Moon will end up in the G League, considering he's 28 and has logged only 14 NBA games in his career.
LA Clippers NBA Summer League roster
Sacramento Kings NBA Summer League roster
Kings head coach praises Jordan Ford for stellar NBA Summer League debut
Jordan Ford was the lone Sacramento Kings player to shoot over 50% from the field. He shot 8-of-14 from the field, while the rest of the starting unit shot just 41 percent.
Kings summer league coach Luke Louks lauded the 25-year-old for his performance on Friday.
“I thought Jordan Ford was spectacular,” said Loucks after the game, via Rotoballer. “Jordan has been a heck of a player all camp. He has controlled the pace for us. He has executed everything we've asked. He has guarded the ball and I thought he did such a good job controlling the game in the fourth.”
Expect Jordan Ford to have a key role for Sacramento, which will be looking to stay undefeated in the 2023 NBA Summer League.
Top 5 players BANNED from the NBA for drug use! Shocking names ahead!