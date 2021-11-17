LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - November 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to host the LA Clippers for a regular-season game at FedEx Forum on Thursday, November 18th.

The LA Clippers will head into this game on the back of a 106-92 win against the San Antonio Spurs. Improving to a 9-5 record, the Clippers are the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a 136-102 win against the Houston Rockets, which snapped a three-game losing streak. The Grizzlies will look to build upon the momentum from their latest win when they take on the Nets.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Thursday, November 18th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Friday, November 19th, 2021; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN.

LA Clippers Preview

LA Clippers players during their win against the San Antonio Spurs.

With their win against the San Antonio Spurs, the LA Clippers ended their six-game home stand on a high. They now have a 8-1 record in the month of November so far and seem to have turned a corner after a rather disappointing start to the season.

Paul George: 34 PTS, 9 REB

Reggie Jackson: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 5 3PM

Paul George leads the way as the @LAClippers close out the night with a win!Paul George: 34 PTS, 9 REBReggie Jackson: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 5 3PMDejounte Murray: 26 PTS, 12 REB, 9 AST, 3 STL

Although they lost to the Chicago Bulls, ending a seven-game winning streak in the process, the LA Clippers have looked a competitive side in the Western Conference.

They have largely been led by Paul George and Reggie Jackson. But the efforts of players such as Ivica Zubac, Luke Kennard and Eric Bledsoe have also played a huge role in their success.

The LA Clippers continue to see some key players missing from the rotation, including Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka. However, the role players on the roster have really stepped up to the plate so far to support their superstar in Paul George.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George drives to the rim for the LA Clippers.

Paul George is in peak form and has led the LA Clippers extremely well this season. As the primary scoring option for the side, George's ability to deliver has been unmatched. He enters the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on the back of another 34-point outing against the Spurs.

George has already made an early argument for MVP this season as he leads the LA Clippers in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. The 31-year-old is among a select few players to lead their team in multiple statistical categories.

Paul George will continue to be crucial to the LA Clippers heading into this game against the Grizzlies. As a two-way player, George's defensive role on the perimeter will be highlighted alongside his ability to take over games in the second-half.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Eric Bledsoe | G - Reggie Jackson | F - Paul George | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies' players in action during their game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Coming off Monday's win against the Houston Rockets, the Memphis Grizzlies moved to a 7-7 record for the season. They have improved to eighth seed in the Western Conference and are competing to remain in playoff contention.

The Grizzlies have benefitted from the recent return of Dillon Brooks to their starting rotation alongside the development of Desmond Bane. The addition of Steven Adams to the side has also given them a strong presence on the rebounding front. Adams has also offered good support to Jaren Jackson Jr. on the frontcourt.

However, the Memphis Grizzlies' overall issues stem from inconsistency in performance, especially due to their three-point shooting woes and turnovers. The Grizzlies are an exciting young team to watch but have faced difficulties in securing wins in games.

Heading into this game against the LA Clippers, consistency in every aspect of the game will be key for the Memphis Grizzlies. A strong defensive effort on the perimeter will also be a priority.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant looks to drive past Stephen Curry during the Memphis Grizzlies' game against the Golden State Warriors.

The key player for the Memphis Grizzlies in this matchup against the LA Clippers will be Ja Morant. Morant has emerged as the leader for this young Memphis core. Entering his third year in the NBA, the 22-year-old has also been one of the most exciting players to watch so far this season.

An uber-athletic point guard with elite finishing ability, Morant is also a fantastic playmaker who is responsible for mobilizing the Grizzlies' offense. He is the only guard on the list of players to dominate scoring in the paint this season and has also evolved into a decent three-point shooter.

Coming off a 22-point outing against the Rockets, Morant will have to lead the offensive charge for the Memphis Grizzlies. He will prove to be a tough cover for any defender, but the Clippers' solid perimeter could create some difficulty for the young star to thrive on Thursday.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Clippers vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The LA Clippers are likely to emerge as victors from this matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Although the Grizzlies have home court advantage, the Clippers' current form and greater ability to execute in key moments definitely gives them the upper hand.

The Grizzlies could dominate the Clippers on the rebounding front, but they will desperately need to contain their turnovers. If they fail to do so, the second-half offensive barrage that Paul George and co. tend to unleash will overwhelm this young Memphis team.

Where to watch Clippers vs Grizzlies game?

The LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports SE-Memphis. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into ESPN 92.9 FM/ 680 AM.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra