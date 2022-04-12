LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The NBA Play-In tournament kicks off with the LA Clippers competing against the Minnesota Timberwolves for the seventh-seed at Target Center on April 12th.

Currently in eighth place, the LA Clippers will head into this matchup against the Timberwolves on the back of a 138-88 blowout win against the OKC Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves ended their season on a poor note as they faced a 120-124 loss against the Chicago Bulls. Although Minnesota will enjoy homecourt advantage for this matchup, the Clippers won the season-series 3-1. With LA playing in top form at this point in time, the matchup promises to be an exciting one.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Tuesday, April 12th, 2022; 9:30 PM ET (Wednesday, April 13th, 2022; 7:00 AM IST)

Venue - Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers finished their season with a bang as they notched five consecutive wins. With Paul George making a timely return to the side, the Clippers comfortably found themselves in eighth-place while competing for a playoff seeding.

Coming off a blowout win against the OKC Thunder, the Clippers saw Amir Coffey lead the side with 35-points on the night. With Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. rested for the game, the Clippers showed off their depth as their offensive firepower overwhelmed the inexperienced Thunder team.

Heading into their next game, the Clippers may face some difficulties as Luke Kennard is listed as questionable for the game. But with a strong lineup nonetheless, LA will look to seize the seventh-seed.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Paul George | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been a wildly inconsistent team this season. However, the side managed to end their season strong regardless. Winning three of their last five games, the Timberwolves occupied seventh-place in the West.

With Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell given the night off, the Timberwolves hoped for an early and easy win against the Bulls. However, an early ejection from Patrick Beverley forced Minnesota to go deep into their bench to find players.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Pat Bev got ejected in the last game of the season Pat Bev got ejected in the last game of the season 😅 https://t.co/sDWbdFaVCH

Coming up with a loss in the end, the Timberwolves will need to adjust their rhythm significantly to come up with a win in their upcoming game. While also considering the health of their roster for the game, Minnesota find themselves in a solid position to compete.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Patrick Beverley | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread LA Clippers 42-40 +130 Over 230.5 (-108) +3 (-110) Minnesota Timberwolves 46-36 -154 Under 230.5 (-112) -3 (-110)

The oddsmakers have favored the Timberwolves to win this matchup primarily because of their homecourt advantage and superior record.

Although the Clippers ended their season much stronger than the Timberwolves, LA also enjoyed homecourt advantage in their last four games. This away fixture could force a break in their rhythm. However, one thing favoring the Clippers is the availability of Paul George for this game.

Odds Sourced From: FanDuel SB

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have a 17-24 away record. Paul George is averaging 22.6 points per game in his last five appearances. The Clippers had the second best offensive rating in the league in their last five games (129.0).

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a 26-15 record at home. The Timberwolves have an offensive rating of 113.8 this season. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.1 points and 9.4 rebounds over his last 10 games.

Clippers vs Timberwolves Match Predictions

The Timberwolves should win this matchup at home to snatch the seventh-seed in the playoffs.

Although the Clippers have been in top form as they head into the Play-In tournament, the away conditions do not favor Ty Lue's side in this game.

The Clippers' offensive firepower could weigh heavily upon the Timberwolves. However, Minnesota is an equally potent offensive unit. While also factoring in Patrick Beverley's pesky defensive presence, the Clippers may get a little rattled down the stretch.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Timberwolves game?

The LA Clippers' away fixture against the Minnesota Timberwolves will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 102.9 The Wolf as well.

