LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - February 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers will head over to the Target Center on Wednesday to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves for their second meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

The LA Clippers have dropped their last two games and will aim to get back to winning ways in this fixture. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves have hit the rock bottom in this campaign and will enter this contest with a 6-18 season record.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 8:00 PM ET. (Thursday 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers will hope to bounce back with a win in their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. LA suffered a big blow when Paul George got injured (right foot) and they remain without a timetable for his return. Coach Ty Lue has not been forthcoming on how severe George's condition is and when fans can expect him to suit up again. The LA Clippers will need the rest of the cast to rally behind Kawhi Leonard as they could be without PG13 for some time.

Advertisement

🌟 1 RETWEET = 1 VOTE 🌟



The best dimes from @kawhileonard so far this season. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/B8vcJkpqt7 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 8, 2021

The LA Clippers are coming off a shock loss against the surging Sacramento Kings in their previous outing. With George on the sidelines, professional scorer Lou Williams stepped up to register a 23-point performance alongside Leonard's 20 points for their eighth loss of the season. The LA Clippers will need Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris Sr. to expand their roles and increase production from the floor.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers

Advertisement

Kawhi Leonard has been on top of his game in this campaign but will need to carry the team on his shoulders until his partner in crime returns. Kawhi is a sensational talent who has played with the best players in the league. Fans can expect the two-time NBA champion to elevate his game and generate more offense in their matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In twenty-one games this season, Kawhi is averaging 26.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on an efficient 50.4% shooting from the field.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Reggie Jackson, G Luke Kennard, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

To say that the Minnesota Timberwolves are having a bad season would be an understatement. Ryan Saunders' side have not fared well in the absence of their star player Karl-Anthony Towns as they continue their search for a floor general who can take up the mantle.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a two-game losing streak behind them and will hope to take advantage of the LA Clippers' lineup without Paul George in it.

Key Player - D'Angelo Russell

Advertisement

D'Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell has been one of the bright spots for the Wolves this season. Russell's 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds to go against OKC Thunder gave the Timberwolves a 106-103 win on Friday. Since then, the Minnesota Timberwolves have lost two games and will be desperate to see Russell make his return to the team to lead the charge against the LA Clippers in their next matchup.

In twenty games this season, Russell is averaging 19.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 42.6% shooting from the field. His return to the hardwood could make a difference in this fixture.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G Anthony Edwards, G D'Angelo Russell, F Jarred Vanderbilt, F Malik Beasley, C Naz Reid

Clippers vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves don't have much going for them this season and will hope the LA Clippers underperform on the road. Meanwhile, the LA Clippers will be determined to get their house back in order as they continue to add more wins, starting with their matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The LA Clippers are the favorites to win this one.

Where to watch Clippers vs Timberwolves?

The game between the LA Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be telecast on Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket, and Fox Sports North. Fans can also live-stream the game via the NBA League Pass.