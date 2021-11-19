LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - November 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Los Angeles Clippers will face off against the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA regular-season game at Smoothie King Center on Friday. A win in this game would be very important for the home team - the Pelicans.

They have a 2-14 record and need to get back to winning ways if they want to have any chance of competing for the playoffs. Their last game ended in a disappointing loss to the Miami Heat.

Despite the Pelicans' best efforts, Miami Heat won at home and improved their record for the season. The Pelicans will be hoping to start fresh in this game and put in their best efforts to try and force a positive result.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers suffered their second defeat in three games as they lost their encounter against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Ja Morant shined with a 28-point performance which helped the team to a 120-108 win. The Clippers will be hoping to regain their consistency by producing a terrific performance against the Pels on Friday.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, November 19, 9:00 PM ET [ Saturday, November 20, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers have proven to be an extremely good team even without the presence of Kawhi Leonard. They currently have a 9-6 record and are placed fifth in the Western Conference. All the players on the team have played their role to perfection, especially Paul George, who has delivered special performances this season.

The 31-year-old has been hugely responsible for the team's recent run of success. Although the team has been a bit sloppy of late, there is no doubting the resilience of the team. After suffering a defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies, the franchise will come all guns blazing to get back to winning ways against a struggling New Orleans side.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George has been widely regarded by many as one of the dark contenders for the MVP award this season, courtesy of his staggering performances for the Clippers. He is currently averaging 26.7.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG and 5.1 throughout the 15 games he has played.

The 31-year-old has been clutch for the team and is doing extremely well since the start of the year. He will be hoping to produce a big performance when he takes the floor against the Pelicans on Friday. He can lead the Clippers to their tenth win of the season.

Los Angeles Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson, G - Eric Bledsoe, F - Amir Coffey, F - Paul George, C - Ivica Zubac

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans are currently placed 14th in the Western Conference and have one of the worst records in the league. They are playing without their superstar forward, Zion Williamson, who had foot surgery prior to the start of the season.

The only positive for Pels has been the performance of players like Jonas Valanciunas and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Both of them have put up amazing numbers for the franchise. Beating the Clippers is going to be a tough task for the team. However, if the players compete to their full capacity, the Pelicans are capable of pulling an upset in this encounter at home.

Key Player - Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valanciunas has been one of the best centers in the league this season. He is averaging 19.0 PPG and 12.9 RPG while shooting 51.1% from the field and 55.2% from the three-point range.

The big man has played extremely well and has shown great promise since he came into the team at the start of the season. Valanciunas will be hoping to put up a big performance and lead the team to their third victory of the season when he takes the floor against the Clippers.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham, G - Nickeil Alexander-Walker, F - Josh Hart, F - Brandon Ingram, C - Jonas Valanciunas

Clippers vs Pelicans Match Prediction

Los Angeles Clippers will look to get to their tenth win of the season against the Pelicans

The Los Angeles Clippers have been an exciting team to watch this season. With Paul George playing the way he has so far, they look like a team that will certainly make a lot of noise this year. Considering the performance of both teams up until now, the Clippers look like favorites to win this encounter on Friday.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Pelicans game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Clippers vs. Pelicans game will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports New Orleans.

Edited by Diptanil Roy