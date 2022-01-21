LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - January 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their home stand as they host the LA Clippers at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday.

Coming off their 123-110 win against the Orlando Magic, the Philadelphia 76ers saw another great performance from their superstar big man. Looking to continue their success behind Joel Embiid's epic form, the 76ers will attempt to continue their rise through the East.

Meanwhile, the shorthanded LA Clippers are coming off a tough OT loss to the Denver Nuggets. Losing 130-28, the Clippers will look to stay afloat and prevent a losing slide as they play their next game on the road.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. With only two games in the series, both sides will look to take an early lead.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, January 21st, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, January 22nd, 2022; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

LA Clippers Preview

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers have been among the teams that have been ravaged by injuries this season. With both their superstars out of the rotation, the Clippers have had to stay afloat on the backs of players such as Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson.

The Clippers have seen a rough couple of outings with a 2-3 record in their last five games. The loss to the Nuggets saw the Clippers blow a lead over the course of the second and third quarters.

As Nikola Jokic posted a 49 point triple-double, the Clippers saw an impressive response from their big man Ivica Zubac, who had 32 points on the night. Unfortunately, LA came up short in OT as Aaron Gordon delivered a game-winning three with 2.2 seconds left on the clock.

The Clippers' overall performance was impressive as they shot 53.6% from the field and outrebounded the Nuggets. However, their 14 turnovers for the game proved costly down the stretch.

Key Player - Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson looks on at the LA Clippers game

A key player for the LA Clippers in their outing on Friday will be Reggie Jackson. In the absence of Kawhi Leonard, Jackson emerged as a star-caliber player to support Clippers superstar Paul George. Now that George is also out of the rotation, the offensive responsibility on Jackson is even greater.

Jackson has been a fairly consistent player over the course of the season. Delivering timely baskets, Jackson makes use of his skillset to contribute in any way possible.

Coming off a 28 point and 12 assist outing against the Nuggets, Jackson and Zubac were essential in keeping the Clippers alive in the game. Although he shot poorly from beyond the arc, the LA Clippers will hope that the guard can have a more efficient night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Amir Coffey | G - Reggie Jackson | F - Terance Mann | F - Serge Ibaka | C - Ivica Zubac

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the best teams through the month of January. Although they are 3-2 in their last five games, the 76ers have enjoyed an 8-2 record over their last 10 games on the back of some stellar performances by Joel Embiid.

Embiid played like a man possessed in the game against Orlando. Recording 50 points and 12 rebounds in under 30 minutes of playing time, the Cameroonian big continued to establish himself as one of the best big men in the league.

Supporting their superstar, the 76ers also saw some valuable scoring from Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey, who had 21 points and 14 points, respectively.

Although the bench contributions were a bit underwhelming and the team shot a middling 35.7% from the three-point line, Embiid going off for 50 points was definitely a highlight in Wednesday's showcase.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid celebrates a play with Tobias Harris

Joel Embiid will continue to be a key player for the side in Friday's matchup. Embiid has been on an absolute tear since the month of December. Making a surge as a candidate for the MVP award, Embiid will continue to lead the 76ers to another playoff appearance.

Coming off his career-high tying night, Embiid just adds to his ridiculous numbers. Scoring 25+ points in 12 consecutive games, Embiid has been one of the most dominant forces in the league.

Going up against Ivica Zubac and Serge Ibaka, the Cameroonian big man will have his work cut out for him. However, there are few players in the NBA who seem up to the task of stopping Embiid at the moment.

It would be safe to expect another dominant performance against this decimated LA Clippers team.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Charlie Brown Jr. | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

Clippers vs 76ers Match Predictions

Although the LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers game promised to be an enticing matchup on paper, the decimated state of the Clippers' roster puts them at the mercy of a 76ers team on the rise.

Considering the current form Embiid is in, the 76ers superstar is virtually unstoppable. Should the rest of the Philadelphia team also find their offense, this game should be over early.

Although the Clippers have shown the potential to be able to fight through adversity, the absence of a number of key players will see them fight a very uphill battle in Friday's game.

Where to watch Clippers vs 76ers game?

The LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 97.5 The Fanatic as well.

