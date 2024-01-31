LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | January 31, 2024

The LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards matchup is part of the huge 10-game slate of the NBA on the last day of January. It's the first meeting between the two teams this season, with the Clippers emerging victorious in their last four games and seven of the last eight.

The Clippers are coming off a tough 10-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, snapping their five-game winning streak. They are the fourth-best record in the Western Conference with a 30-15 record.

Meanwhile, the Wizards hold the second-to-last position in the Eastern Conference, just ahead of the Detroit Pistons, with a 9-27 record. They are on back-to-back victories.

LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards game tips off at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. MNMT and Bally Sports SoCal own the television broadcast rights, and both feeds can be seen live via an NBA League Pass subscription.

Moneyline: Clippers (-700) vs Wizards (+500)

Spread: Clippers -12.0 (-110) vs +12.0 Wizards (-110)

Total (O/U): Clippers (u236.5) vs Wizards (o236.5)

LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards: Preview

The Wizards have placed Landry Shamet on the injured reserve list due to an illness. Isaiah Livers remains on the list, contending with a persistent hip injury.

Clippers starting center Ivica Zubac remains sidelined with a calf injury, with an expected return in mid-February. Moussa Diabate is also unavailable and is expected to rejoin the roster around the same time as Zubac.

LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards: Predicted lineups

Mason Plumlee has started at center, replacing Ivica Zubac, and joins a forward tandem of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. James Harden should control the floor as the starting point guard along with Terance Mann.

Meanwhile, Jordan Poole and Tre Jones have been the backcourt tandem for the Wizards, while Daniel Gafford gets to start at center over Marvin Bagley III. Deni Advija and Kyle Kuzma round up the starting five.

LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards: Betting tips

Paul George has been boosting his teammates in his podcast, and his NBA prop is at 20.5 points. He has gone over the mark only once in the last five games, and with the numerous scoring options in the Clippers roster, it will be a risk putting him over.

For the Wizards, Jordan Poole is 16.5 on his NBA prop. He has gone over the mark barely twice in two of the last three games, but it's still a risk getting a good game from him this season.

LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards: Prediction

With the way the spread of 12.5 is put on this game, the Clippers are expected to blow away the Wizards. The spread should be covered and the total going over as well.

