LA Lakers Depth Chart: Predicted lineup for Purple and Gold after NBA free agency signings

The LA Lakers approached the 2021 NBA offseason with aggressiveness, pursuing elite talent and signing most of their targets. They have been the busiest of all franchises since free agency started on August 2.

The first big move the LA Lakers made was to sign Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards. Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell were included in the trade package to land the 2017 NBA MVP. With that signing, chatter about the Lakers' interest in the Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield has reduced.

Since the start of free agency, the LA Lakers front office has been busy surrounding LeBron James with players that come with decades of experience. Although the average age of their lineup has been a concern for most, the LA Lakers are determined to build a team that will be favorites to win the 2022 NBA Championship.

With the signing of Carmelo Anthony, the Lakers have added 6 players 32 or older to their roster this offseason.



If all 6 play at least one game, that would be the most in a single offseason in NBA history.



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/CPhz6qnzww — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 4, 2021

Perhaps the most bizarre move the LA Lakers have made is letting Alex Caruso leave. The Chicago Bulls expressed interest in the defensive juggernaut, but it is reported that the Lakers let him go without putting up a fight. He has reportedly signed a 4-year $37 million with the Bulls.

Who is on the LA Lakers' current roster?

Carmelo Anthony

Just two days after the start of free agency, the LA Lakers have added seven free agents to their roster. The signings include Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, and the return of Dwight Howard.

Breaking: Carmelo Anthony has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his manager tells @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/a6FXEGJAcd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 3, 2021

While these signings could be debated, Rob Pelinka has found a way to revamp their roster with a blend of veterans and youngsters. Of the 2020-21 LA Lakers roster, eight have either been traded, waived, or signed deals elsewhere as free agents.

One final move expected of the Lakers is to ink a deal that will send Dennis Schroder away. The LA Lakers own his Bird Rights, so they will be looking for a sign-and-trade deal to get some value from the German as opposed to letting him walk in free agency.

So far, here is a full list of players on the LA Lakers roster.

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Talen Horton-Tucker

Marc Gasol

Dennis Schroder (UFA)

Wesley Mathews (UFA)

Kostas Antetokounmpo (UFA)

Devontae Cacok (UFA)

Jared Dudley (UFA)

Kendrick Nunn - Pending confirmation

Carmelo Anthony - Pending confirmation

Russell Westbrook - Pending confirmation

Wayne Ellington - Pending confirmation

Malik Monk - Pending confirmation

Kent Bazemore - Pending confirmation

Trevor Ariza - Pending confirmation

LA Lakers predicted starting 5

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore l Small Forward - LeBron James l Power Forward - Anthony Davis l Center - Marc Gasol

The LA Lakers have added elite perimeter shooters to their roster, an area they lacked during the 2020-21 NBA season. With the current outlook of their roster, the depth these signings will provide will be of great help on their journey to championship success.

Anthony Davis might be favored as the 5 when the LA Lakers are facing a smaller lineup. If that happens, Kendrick Nunn could come in as the shooting guard, while Bazemore would be slotted in the wing.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee