LA Lakers Injury Report (January 15): Will Anthony Davis and LeBron James play against the Thunder?

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are a part of the LA Lakers' official injury report for Monday's must-win home game vs West contender OKC Thunder. The Lakers have been dealing with injury woes and chemistry issues all season long and this has affected their playoff status.

They are currently outside the play-in spots, so every game matters for them moving forward. They have won only four of their past 10 games and are a game behind the 10th-placed Houston Rockets (19-19) with 19 wins and 21 losses.

For Monday's matchup, they could see either LeBron James or Anthony Davis be unavailable. Both megastars are dealing with ankle injuries, and they are listed as questionable and probable, respectively.

However, Dan Woike of the LA Times says LeBron James is probable to play, and Anthony Davis is questionable. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers have already ruled Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery) and Cam Reddish (left knee effusion) out for the game.

What happened to LeBron James and Anthony Davis?

LeBron James has been dealing with an ankle injury since mid-December and had to miss a game last month. He hasn't fully recovered yet, but has managed to play through it. However, he sat out the road game vs the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

LeBron James has missed only four of the Lakers' first 40 games, due to various injuries (calf, ankle, knee) and has averages of 24.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

Fellow megastar Anthoy Davis has become injury prone over the years, and has missed several games. However, this year he has missed only two of the 40 games the Lakers have played so far.

Davis, who has averages of 25.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season, is dealing with a left ankle sprain, but he should be good to go on Monday.

When will LeBron James and Anthony Davis return?

According to ESPN, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are day-to-day with their injuries. With that in mind, we shouldn't expect them to miss significant time and both can be in the Lakers' lineup on Monday.

As the Lakers continue to battle ups and downs since winning the NBA In-Season Tournament in early December, having LeBron James and Anthony Davis available is crucial for the team's success this season.

How to watch the Thunder vs Lakers game?

The OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers game will take place at Crypto.com Arena on Monday. Fans can watch it on NBA League Pass, while fans in California and Oklahoma City can watch it on Spectrum Sportsnet and Bally Sports, respectively.

The Thunder, who are second with 27 wins and 11 losses, seek their fifth straight victory, which will let them climb to the top of the West. Superstar guard Shai Gilegous-Alexander is questionable with a right knee sprain.

