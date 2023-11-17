LA Lakers Injury Report (Nov 17): Latest update on LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ status 

The Los Angeles Lakers got their three-game winning streak snapped by the Sacramento Kings despite having both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They are set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers next for their third NBA In-Season Tournament game at the Moda Center in Oregon on November 17 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

During their last game against the Kings, James did his part tallying a triple-double with 28 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds while also making three triples and recording three steals.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis logged in 34 minutes but was only able to contribute nine points and nine boards.

In their upcoming game, James is listed as 'questionable' to play but expect him to suit up as the Lakers would like to keep their NBA In-Season Tournament record undefeated.

At the same time, Anthony Davis is marked 'probable' to play as he tends to his hip injury. Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent are also in the IL and are expected to rejoin the team in late November. Jalen Hood-Schifino is also out with a knee injury but has no timeline on his return.

Anthony Davis hoping to bounce back after a bad game against the Sacramento Kings

With LeBron James performing well in the Lakers' 110-125 loss against the Sacramento Kings, fingers are being pointed at Anthony Davis, who couldn't play up to his usual level. The team now has a 6-6 heading to their next game.

Davis admitted his miscues and is eager to make it up for the off night.

"I just played bad," Davis said. "I'm not going to put it on anything. It was just missed shots. I'm still treating it every day. Obviously, you don't get that day to really attack it (when playing) back-to-back. It was still bothering me a little bit, but I've still got to go out there and do my job."

Anthony Davis is averaging 22.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists a night in the 2023-24 NBA season. This was the second time he was unable to score in double figures with the last one coming against the Miami Heat on November 6.

After the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, they will be heading back home to play three games at the Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers will take on the Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks between November 19 and 22.