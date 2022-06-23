LA Lakers News Roundup: Darvin Ham strengthens his coaching staff, Shaquille O'Neal's son works out for the team and gets starstruck, and more - June 22nd, 2022

The LA Lakers are surrounded by trade rumors despite the lack of assets in their war chest. They have zero picks in the upcoming NBA draft, and most of their players are not attractive in the open market.

While the front office tries to improve the roster, new coach Darvin Ham is stacking his bench. He signed former champion and four-time All-Star Rasheed Wallace to his coaching staff and has now added a few more assistants.

The LA Lakers are also working out with several college players, hoping to sign a promising undrafted prospect, similar to Austin Reaves in 2021.

Let's take a look at some of the stories around the Purple and Gold in the last 24 hours.

Coach Darvin Ham adds Milwaukee Bucks assistant Schuyler Rimmer to his coaching staff

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks trains with assistant coach Schuyler Rimmer [Source: Milwaukee Jounral Sentinel]

According to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Schuyler Rimmer announced he is joining the LA Lakers. He will most likely help train Anthony Davis.

Rimmer was an important piece on Mike Budenholzer's bench in Milwaukee as he used his size and athleticism to train Giannis Antetokounmpo. His official title was assistant video coordinator and player development coach, and he was highly valuable to Milwakee. As reported by Matt Valezquez of the Journal-Sentinel, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer spoke about Rimmer:

"That’s the holy grail, and that’s Schuyler. He’s a super-smart kid. We’ve started looking for that now. Is there another Schuyler out there? Can we find guys with some athleticism, some size?"

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

For a look at some* of Rimmer's work w/ the

Who gets between Giannis & the rim? For Rimmer, that's his job Schuyler Rimmer announced he's joining Darvin Ham's #Lakers coaching staff in Los Angeles.For a look at some* of Rimmer's work w/ the #Bucks , this from @Matt_Velazquez Who gets between Giannis & the rim? For Rimmer, that's his job jsonline.com/story/sports/n… Schuyler Rimmer announced he's joining Darvin Ham's #Lakers coaching staff in Los Angeles.For a look at some* of Rimmer's work w/ the #Bucks, this from @Matt_Velazquez: Who gets between Giannis & the rim? For Rimmer, that's his job jsonline.com/story/sports/n…

LA Lakers hire Jordan Ott as the final front-of-bench assistant

Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Jordan Ott on the bench

Jordan Ott joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2016, making him the longest-tenured assistant in franchise history. He served as Steve Nash’s offensive coordinator last season. According to the New York Post's Brian Lewis, he "wore several different hats" on Nash’s staff and was integral to the team's offense.

As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have hired Ott to be one of their top assistant coaches. Teams are only allowed to have three assistant coaches at the front of the bench along with the head coach and athletic trainer. With the hiring of Ott, the Lakers' front row is now full along with Phil Handy and Chris Jent.

Brad Turner @BA_Turner Can confirm Lakers are hiring Jordan Ott to be assistant coach on Darvin Ham staff. Ott had been assistant with Nets. Ott had been video coordinator with Hawks from 2013-16, same time Ham was an assistant there Can confirm Lakers are hiring Jordan Ott to be assistant coach on Darvin Ham staff. Ott had been assistant with Nets. Ott had been video coordinator with Hawks from 2013-16, same time Ham was an assistant there

Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shareef O'Neal, said he was "starstruck" after working out for the Purple and Gold

LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal with his sons Shareef O'Neal (left) and Shaqir O'Neal

After undergoing heart surgery this past year, Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shareef O'Neal, is now healthy enough to try out for NBA teams. He has declared for the draft but isn't expected to get picked in the two rounds. The Lakers don't have any draft picks to begin with, so there is a strong chance Shareef signs with his father's former team as an undrafted free agent.

Shareef recently worked out for the Lakers and was "starstruck" even before entering the gym. He grew up watching his father win rings with the franchise and has cheered for him during championship parades. During the draft workout news conference, Shareef O'Neal said:

"I walked in today, and I was kind of starstruck. Like, I was really born into this team. My dad and Kobe won championships when I was born, and now it’s me putting on the Lakers gear. It was crazy. I was speechless, kind of. It’s such a blessing for a team I grew up watching.

"My dad won championships with this team, and now that I have on Lakers stuff, it’s amazing. It’s a dream come true."

Silver Screen and Roll @LakersSBN



"My dad and Kobe won championships when I was born and now it’s me putting on the Lakers gear. It was crazy. I was speechless." Shareef O’Neal admitted to being starstruck before his workout with the Lakers on Tuesday"My dad and Kobe won championships when I was born and now it’s me putting on the Lakers gear. It was crazy. I was speechless." silverscreenandroll.com/2022/6/21/2317… Shareef O’Neal admitted to being starstruck before his workout with the Lakers on Tuesday"My dad and Kobe won championships when I was born and now it’s me putting on the Lakers gear. It was crazy. I was speechless." silverscreenandroll.com/2022/6/21/2317…

LIVE POLL Q. Will the LA Lakers sign Shareef O'Neal? Yes No 0 votes so far