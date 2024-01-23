LA Lakers trade deadline: 5 glaring weaknesses Darvin Ham's team must address

Despite entering the season with NBA title expectations, the LA Lakers find themselves treading water through 44 games. The Lakers (22-22) sit ninth in the crowded Western Conference, putting them in danger of not only missing the playoffs but also the play-in tournament.

However, LA still has two of the league’s top stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who are both playing at an elite level.

Additionally, the Lakers’ front office has some avenues to improve the team before the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline. This includes the possibility of them mortgaging their future by trading away their available draft picks in a package for a proven, win-now player.

During a recent interview, Lakers coach Darvin Ham hinted that LA could shake up its roster in the coming weeks.

“Everyone understands in this business that, if there are opportunities to get better, you’re going to do that,” Ham said.

On that note, below are five glaring weaknesses that the Lakers should address before the trade deadline:

LA Lakers’ 5 biggest needs ahead of Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline

#5 Bench scoring

LA Lakers players watching a game from the bench

One of the Lakers’ biggest weaknesses is bench production, as they rank just 20th in bench scoring (32.4 points per game). Ham’s recent re-insertion of point guard D’Angelo Russell into LA’s starting lineup has only exacerbated the issue.

When Russell was coming off the bench, LA lacked a dependable scorer at the starting point guard position. However, with Russell starting alongside shooting guard Austin Reaves, the team has no one who can serve as a sparkplug bench scorer.

So, a trade for a proven sixth man would likely bode well for the Lakers.

#4 Backcourt speed and athleticism

LA Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell (right)

Per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, the Lakers are looking to improve upon their backcourt speed and athleticism before the trade deadline.

LA’s starting guards, Russell and Reaves, are considered more crafty, methodical offensive players. So, the team could use a quick, explosive guard who can consistently score off cuts. Such an addition would provide a much-needed wrinkle to LA’s 21st-ranked offense (113.0 offensive rating).

#3 Another defensive-minded big man

LA Lakers big man Christian Wood

Davis has been having arguably a career-best year and has been a dominant defensive force, anchoring the Lakers’ respectable 13th-ranked defense (113.9 defensive rating). However, outside of the eight-time All-Star, LA lacks another proven defensive-minded big man.

The Lakers signed big men Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood this past offseason. However, Hayes hasn’t really panned out on either end of the floor, while Wood is more of an offensive-minded player.

So, the Lakers could use a traditional rim protector off the bench to bolster their defense and provide injury insurance for Davis.

#2 A two-way wing

LA Lakers wing Taurean Prince

According to Buha, the Lakers are also in the market for a two-way wing that they could pair alongside James, Davis and Reaves.

LA has tried out various wings this season, most notably Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish. However, none have provided the team with consistent two-way production.

So, like many contenders, the Lakers could use an upgrade on the wings.

#1 3-point shooting

LA Lakers wing Cam Reddish

Finally, the Lakers' most glaring and most talked about need is 3-point shooting. LA ranks just 28th in 3s per game (11.0) and 18th in 3-point percentage (36.0%).

James-led teams typically thrive off having multiple shooters that the four-time MVP can kick the ball out to on any given play. So, the Lakers could use all the help they can get in the shooting department.

