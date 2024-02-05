LA Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Reports for February 5 | 2023-24 NBA season

The LA Lakers will look to end their six-game road trip on a high note when they visit the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. The Lakers are on a two-game winning streak, coming off wins over the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, two of the top teams in the East.

It's the second and final matchup of the season between the Lakers and the Hornets. The Lakers were triumphant at Crypto.com Arena last Dec. 28 when they earned an easy 133-112 win. They are 8-2 against the Hornets dating back to Dec. 15, 2018.

Monday's game will be the 67th regular-season meeting between the two teams since the very first one on Jan. 27, 1989, in Los Angeles. The Lakers have dominated the all-time matchup with a current record of 41-25 over the Hornets.

LA Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Reports for Feb. 5, 2024

The LA Lakers have been plagued by injuries ever since the start of the season. They have not been a complete team during this campaign, with most injuries happening to their key role players. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have also been dealing with injuries, but they play through it most of the time.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets were without LaMelo Ball for the majority of the season due to another ankle injury. Ball has missed quite a bit of time because of it since last season as well. The Hornets have also been dealing with a lengthy absence from Mark Williams and Gordon Hayward.

LA Lakers injury report for Feb. 5

The LA Lakers have five players on their injury report for Monday night. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both listed as questionable, but both are also expected to play against the Charlotte Hornets.

Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent are in street clothes. Reddish and Vanderbilt's injuries are not long-term problems, while Vincent has no timetable for a return.

Player Status Injury Anthony Davis Questionable Bilateral Achilles Tendinopathy and Left Hip Spasm LeBron James Questionable Left Ankle Peroneal Tendinopathy Cam Reddish Out Right Ankle Sprain Jarred Vanderbilt Out Right Foot Soreness Gabe Vincent Out Left Knee Surgery

Charlotte Hornets injury report for Feb. 5

The Charlotte Hornets have two players on their injury report against the LA Lakers. Both Cody Martin and Frank Ntilikina are dealing with minor injuries and both are considered game-time decisions. They will likely get cleared or not get cleared before tip-off.

Player Status Injury Cody Martin Game-Time Decision Right Knee Contusion Frank Ntilikina Game-Time Decision Right Hip Impingement

How to watch LA Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets?

The LA Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets game starts at 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles and Bally Sports SouthEast-Charlotte.

It will also be available on radio stations SiriusXM NBA Radio across the United States, ESPN LA 710 and 1330AM KWKW in Los Angeles and 95.7 WFNZ 92.7 FM in Charlotte. Live streaming options include FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions.

