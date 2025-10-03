LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Preseason Game Prediction and Preview | Oct. 3, 2025

The LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns is one of the two preseason games scheduled on Friday, Oct. 3. The two Western Conference teams are set to play their first preseason game at Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, CA.

Ad

Last season, despite having three big stars on their roster, the Suns failed to make the playoffs. In their shaky offseason, the Suns traded Kevin Durant, and Bradly Beal signed with the LA Clippers. While they brought young stars in the Durant trade, they are still missing a superstar alongside Devin Booker.

As for the LA Lakers, they will take the court without their superstar player, LeBron James. Heading into his historic 23rd season, James isn't expected to play much in the preseason. After an impressive EuroBasket outing, all eyes would be on Luka Doncic.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction

Monelyline: Lakers (-120) vs Suns (-120)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Odds: Lakers (-1.5) vs Suns (+1.5)

Total: Lakers (u219.5) vs Suns (o219.5)

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Preview

Before the season started, the Lakers made two big moves, sending an early message to the squad. They extended both Luka Doncic and head coach JJ Redick. Both Doncic and Redick have expressed their desire to win a title this season.

Ad

Given how coaches use preseason games, players like Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura might see limited minutes. Moreover, Redick will also keep in mind that Doncic had played in the EuroBasket just last month, and his star player needed more rest.

The Phoenix Suns will be led by new head coach Jordan Ott this season. After a disappointing last season, where the Suns failed to qualify for the playoffs, the front office made a drastic change. As expected, Devin Booker is also expected to see limited minutes.

Ad

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns predicted starting lineups

LA Lakers

PG - Luka Dončić | SG - Austin Reaves | SF - Rui Hachimura | PF - Jake LaRavia | C - Deandre Ayton

Phoenix Suns

PG - Devin Booker | SG - Grayson Allen | SF - Royce O'Neale | PF - Dillon Brooks | C - Khaman Maluach

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction

Both the LA Lakers and the Phoenix Suns are expected to use the preseason games to try out their roster before the regular season starts. With the Lakers already without their four players, the rest of the players on the squad will get their playing minutes.

The Phoenix Suns took a big blow with Kevin Durant and Bradly Beal being traded to other teams. Overall, the Lakers, led by Luka Doncic, have a higher chance of winning the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More