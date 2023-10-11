LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings will battle it out in Anaheim, California at the Honda Center on Wednesday night. The Lakers are looking for their second straight win following a 129-126 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday in Las Vegas. On the other hand, the Kings are coming off a 112-99 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

The Lakers will be playing their third preseason game already. They lost to the Golden State Warriors last Saturday, with LeBron James and Austin Reaves out of the lineup. They bounced back with a close win against the Nets, led by Rui Hachimura with 19 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Sacramento were just outplayed by the Raptors in their first preseason game. The Kings' starters struggled shooting the ball, but it didn't matter because players were just slowly getting back into their rhythm after a long offseason.

Game Details

Teams: LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings

Date & Time: Oct. 11, 2023 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Lakers vs Kings game preview and injury report

Darvin Ham made headlines on Tuesday after he encouraged Anthony Davis to shoot more threes this upcoming season. Davis is shooting exactly at 50.0% from beyond the arc in the first two games of the preseason. It might not be the best idea for the LA Lakers, but they won a championship when Davis had a great year from the 3-point area.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are just looking to give their starters some reps after a cold start to their preseason. The Kings' main core remained intact and the franchise would like to build on their great campaign last season.

Sacramento also has a clean injury report with no players currently listed out for Wednesday's game. On the other hand, the Lakers are going to be without LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt and Cam Reddish against the Kings. James will be rested, while Vanderbilt and Reddish are dealing with heel soreness and ankle sprain, respectively.

LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Odds and Prediction

Moneyline: Lakers (-104) vs. Kings (-118)

Spread: Lakers +1.5 (-114) vs. Kings -1.5 (-106)

Total (O/U): Lakers (u228.5) vs. Kings (o228.5)

The Sacramento Kings are the slight favorites to win its Wednesday's matchup against the LA Lakers. The Kings will likely give their starters another go, while the Lakers are already playing their third game of the preseason and could rest their starters at the last minute. Sacramento should get the tough win after a hard-fought game.

