Larsa Pippen's cryptic caption on IG gets trolled: "Sure Jan"

Scottie Pippen's former wife Larsa Pippen has been trolled on Instagram for a caption on a photo of herself, which some viewed as her being too self-absorbed.

It is not clear what the reason for the caption is or to whom it is directed, but some reactions to it surmise it is related to her taking some time off from her relationship with her boyfriend Marcus Jordan.

The caption read:

"Humble enough to know I can lose it all. Confident enough to know I can get it all back."

Fans immediately picked it up and gave their takes on it. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions to the post:

Talk of Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan split continues to swirl

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have yet to issue an official statement on the current status of their relationship but the talk of their breakup continues to swirl.

However, the former wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen quashed breakup rumors in an Instagram story she shared last month, saying that they are just taking some time off to gather their thoughts.

Larsa, 49, said:

"I think relationships are challenging, we live in three different places, and I feel like we never broke by the way guys. We didn't break up. We kind of needed to take a beat, gather our thoughts, and see if this relationship you know, what's gonna happen in the future."

She went on to say:

"It was like it's been a lot of time together and like this was the point of like either we're gonna be together and like get engaged or start looking at the next phase or breakup."

As per PEOPLE, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan first met in 2019 at a party in Los Angeles. Their relationship blossomed in 2022 as they were constantly spotted together since, and even reportedly got engaged in the middle of last year until breakup rumors surfaced recently.

Pippen is 16 years older than Jordan. Before they got involved, she was married to six-time Chicago Bulls NBA champion Scottie Pippen for 24 years (divorced in 2021). They have three children together, sons Scotty Jr. and Preston and daughter Sophia.

Larsa is a businesswoman and one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Miami.

Her relationship with 33-year-old Marcus was reportedly frowned upon by the latter's father, NBA great Michael Jordan, who has yet to acknowledge the relationship publicly.

Still, Larsa Pippen said their families are supportive of their relationship and only wanted them to be happy.