Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings Prediction & Game Preview - August 8 | WNBA

The Las Vegas Aces take on the Dallas Wings in the WNBA on Tuesday at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The tip-off takes place at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Aces are coming off a tough 38-point loss against the New York Liberty, which snapped their eight -game winning streak, marking their third loss of the season. Meanwhile the Wings suffered back-to-back losses against the Chicago Sky at home. The Wings are now15-13 on the season and hope to avoid another loss to stay above the .500 mark.

The Aces are the heavy favorites to beat the Wings even if they're playing on the road.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: Players to watch

The Las Vegas Aces coundn't counter hot shooting of Sabrina Ionescu of the Aces as they suffered their worst loss of the season.

Jackie Young remained consistent in scoring, providing 15 points on six-of-nine shooting. The team needs more from A'Ja Wilson who just shot 2-of-14 from the field and was short of double-digit scoring, with nine points

Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum were the only players who scored in double digits in the last game against New York.

Meanwhile, the Wings were outclassed by the Chicago Sky twice heading to this matchup. During their most recent game, Satou Sabally was Dallas' leading scorer with 25 points along with eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Not far behind was Natasha Howard with 24 points, while Arike Ogunbowale struggled shooting 6-of-18 and tallying 14 points.

With the Aces coming off a loss, the Wings need a perfect game to keep the contest close, as their opponents will be hungry to get back on the winning track.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Aces (-525), Wings (+400)

Spread: Aces (-9.0), Wings (+9.0)

Total: 176.5, Over (-110), Under (-110)

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: Prediction

The Aces are expected to win by a wide margin and should be the safe bet to beat the Wings.

