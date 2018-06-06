LeBron James' 5 BEST Teammates Ever

LeBron James has played with some great teammates over his long career.

Kaushik Turlapaty 06 Jun 2018

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James

LeBron James is a 4-time regular season MVP and 3-times Finals MVP and is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest if not the greatest of all time to play the sport of basketball. He is a 3-time NBA champion with two of his championships coming with the Miami Heat franchise and the third one with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, after coming back to his hometown franchise in the summer of 2014.

A team with LeBron James always plays some really good basketball and though he is a one-man wrecking crew, he played with some great teammates to get his championship rings. Here, we look at 5 best teammates with whom LeBron James has played during his long career.

#5 Ray Allen

Ray Allen and LeBron in action against the Pacers

Ray Allen is a two-time NBA Champion. He is known for his precision shooting from anywhere on the court. Although he was one of the key reasons for the Boston Celtics' dominance when he was with the franchise, Ray Allen's career-defining shot came with the Miami Heat when he was LeBron James' teammate as he shot a corner 3 in the Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals to send the game into overtime. Miami eventually won the game in OT and went on to win the title in Game 7.

Allen won the 3-point shooting contest in 2001. He was one of the key reasons for Miami's championship in 2013. Coming off the bench, Ray averaged 10.9 points in 25.8 minutes per game. Ray Allen made 385 three-pointers in 959 shot attempts with a 3-point field percentage of 40.1 in the playoffs.

Ray Allen is currently on the top of the ladder for the highest number of 3-pointers made in the playoffs history. An 18-year old veteran, Ray Allen averaged 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds. 3.4 assists per game.