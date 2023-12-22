List of all Redeem Team players selected for Basketball Hall of Fame 2024 nomination

The Basketball Hall of Fame 2024 is bound to be stacked as the 2008 US Redeem Team could be inducted. It was announced earlier that the team will be immortalized as eligible candidates for the class of 2024. Former NBA players Vince Carter and Bill Laimbeer are also candidates.

The finalists will be announced on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, during the NBA's annual All-Star Weekend. It will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana. According to The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the final list will be nationally televised during the NCAA Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

The Basketball Hall of Fame 2024 will begin listing the events on Feb. 1, 2024.

Other NBA players who are candidates to be part of the Basketball Hall of Fame 2024

The Basketball Hall of Fame 2024 is special as notable players could make it to the final list. As mentioned earlier, Carter is a candidate. He played for 22 seasons in the NBA and was an eight-time All-Star who revolutionized basketball for Canada.

Shawn Marion is also a candidate to make it to the Hall of Fame. His no. 31 jersey he wore with the Phoenix Suns was recently retired. Chauncey Billups also has a case to make it to the final list. Billups played for 17 seasons and won the NBA title in 2004, against a stacked LA Lakers team.

There are plenty more players that could make the final list for the Basketball Hall of Fame 2024.

#12 Tayshaun Prince

Tayshaun Prince was valuable to the US Team as he was a three-and-D filler for them. Although he didn't dominate in the scoring department, his defense was valuable to the team.

Prince averaged 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.

#11 Michael Redd

Michael Redd spent most of his career playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and evolved into an All-Star in 2004. Although he wasn't able to produce much for the US during the Olympics in 2008, his presence was still needed for the team.

Redd's professionalism played a significant role in their gold medal win, earning him a chance to make the Basketball Hall of Fame 2024.

#10 Carlos Boozer

Carlos Boozer spent a good amount of time in the mid-range area during his career, turning him into a two-time All-Star. Boozer's efficiency in the field was an immense help to the US during that time.

He only averaged 3.3 points for the national team, but he still helped them win. Making the Basketball Hall of Fame 2024 will help his legacy.

#9 Deron Williams

Deron Williams was a rising star for the Utah Jazz when he became part of the Redeem Team. He was the third point guard, but that didn't stop him from making the most out of the time given to him.

Williams has earned a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame 2024, thanks to the brilliance he showed earlier in his career.

#8 Chris Bosh

During his years with the Toronto Raptors, Chris Bosh honed his skills as a stretch big man. His game was ahead of his time and it translated well during his time with the Redeem Team.

Bosh averaged 9.1 points and 6.1 rebounds, and experts saw an early glimpse of what he can do outside of Toronto. He could return to Springfield if the team gets inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame 2024.

#7 Chris Paul

Leading the New Orleans Hornets at a young age wasn't easy. But Chris Paul made it look like so, which earned him a spot with the Redeem Team. Although he was the backup point guard, it was a stepping stone for him for the next Olympic event.

Chris Paul is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer and being part of the 2008 US Team has helped his case. He could make history by being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame 2024.

#6 Dwight Howard

He may not be a fan favorite now, but Dwight Howard was once a beast inside the paint. Howard anchored the defense for the Redeem Team and showed exciting plays for the fans with his dunks and athleticism.

The eight-time All-Star has earned his way to be immortalized in the Basketball Hall of Fame 2024 and no one can take that away from him.

#5 Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony was one of the best offensive players in the league and his presence with the US Team was a cherry on top. Back in 2008, he was still playing for the Denver Nuggets and averaged 25.7 points the previous season.

Anthony has been regarded as one of the best international players of all time, racking up three gold medals.

#4 Jason Kidd

Jason Kidd was the veteran leader the team needed. Kidd didn't score as much as the others, but his basketball IQ and vision made everything work. The 6-foot-4 point guard controlled the pace and made sure every play was executed well.

He won the ultimate prize with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 when they spectacularly beat the Miami Heat.

#3 Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade was the leading scorer for the Redeem Team. He averaged 16 points coming off the bench and making sure the team was ahead at all times. His offensive outburst gave the team a much-needed spark.

Wade retired and won three titles in the NBA, and was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame.

#2 Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was the team captain for the US Team and made everyone around him better. Bryant made sure that they left Beijing with the gold medal and didn't back down from any challenge, even provoking his teammate, Pau Gasol.

He had another shot at representing his country in the 2012 London Olympics where they won gold. If the team makes the Basketball Hall of Fame 2024, this will be the second time he'll be inducted into the Hall.

#1 LeBron James

The addition of LeBron James was the cherry on top for the Redeem Team. He was about to enter his prime at that time and his experience in the Olympics helped James win his first MVP award the following year.

The four-time champion will be the first active player to be inducted into the Hall if the 2008 US Team makes the final list of the Basketball Hall of Fame 2024.

