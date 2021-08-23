Listing Stephen Curry’s 5 worst shooting games of his NBA career

Stephen Curry is revered as one of the greatest point guards and inarguably the greatest shooter of all time. The Davidson college product has been credited with revolutionizing the NBA as the league has moved to a three-point shooting approach over the last few seasons.

However, Curry is also prone to having bad shooting nights, and in this article, we will take a look at the three worst shooting games of his career.

Five of the worst shooting games of Stephen Curry's career

The Warriors have been highly dependent on him for points since Stephen Curry made his NBA debut. Unsurprisingly, all five of Stephen Curry's worst shooting nights have ended in a loss for the Golden State Warriors.

With that said, let's take a look at Stephen Curry's three worst shooting nights -

#5 - Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves, 2016

Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors

Playing against an extremely pedestrian Minnesota Timberwolves outfit, Stephen Curry had a shockingly bad shooting night, making just 28% of his field goals. He shot 7-25 from the field and 4-14 from three-point range. However, he more than made up for it by showing the full range of passing that night, registering a whopping 15 assists. He also stole the ball three times, displaying commendable commitment on the defensive side of the ball.

Last night Stephen Curry, 1 of best shooters, shot 2 for 12. Tonite he's 4 for 5. Bad shooting nights happen. Kyrie's happened in his debut — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) December 27, 2011

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-117, and Curry's bad shooting certainly played a role in it.

#4 - Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics, 2013

American Century Championship - Final Round

The Boston Celtics' aging squad were on their last legs in 2013, as it looked like the glorious careers of Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were coming to an end. Despite that, the Boston Celtics inflicted a 94-86 loss upon the Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors side.

"We're not going to overreact to one bad shooting night," - Stephen Curry #MVP pic.twitter.com/LQclKGlKBN — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) May 7, 2015

Stephen Curry had a night to forget, as he ended the game with 27% shooting from the field. He shot 6-22 from the field and 3-11 from behind the three-point arc and was not good enough on the night to lead his franchise to a win.

