Listing the only 4 NBA players to win multiple MVPs, championships, and scoring titles

There are a few achievements that truly highlight a player's dominance in the NBA. Every great player takes pride in leading the league in any per-game stat as it shows they were the best that season.

Surprisingly, Tim Duncan never led the NBA in any per-game stat (except games played) but is still universally considered the best power forward of all time.

Russell Westbrook led the league in assists last season, while Clint Capela led the league in rebounds. But the most coveted stat is the scoring title that is arguably the hardest to achieve. Several great scorers try to carry their team to the playoffs by putting up big numbers every season, so to stand out and be the best scorer in the NBA is a huge achievement.

Who are the players with multiple MVPs, championships and scoring titles in NBA history?

There are many all-time great NBA players with multiple MVPs, multiple championships and scoring titles. However, only a handful of players have been able to achieve more than one in all three categories. LeBron James has four MVPs and four championships but led the league in scoring just once, whereas Kobe Bryant has five championships and two scoring titles but only one MVP.

You'd be shocked to see that in the NBA's 75-year history with multiple champions, scorers and MVPs, only four players have been able to get all three accolades more than once. So let's take a look at those players.

#1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the LA Lakers [Source: InsideHook]

MVPs - 6 | NBA Championships - 6 | Scoring Titles - 2

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is arguably the most accomplished player in the NBA. He holds the record for the most MVPs in NBA history with six. He won his first MVP award in 1970-71 as a 23-year-old sophomore after averaging 31.7 points and 16 rebounds on 51.8% shooting from the field.

He was still known as Lew Alcindor back then and his 31.7 points per game average also earned him first scoring title. He also led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first-ever NBA championship that year and earned Finals MVP for the same.

He changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar next year and won his second straight MVP and scoring title. He averaged a career-high 34.8 points and 16.6 rebounds per game on 57% shooting.

One of the most unstoppable moves in NBA history... watch some of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's most memorable skyhook's from his career. #BHMpic.twitter.com/0Az0PvJlEd — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 15, 2021

He never won another scoring title despite averaging over 20 points per game for 17 straight years. Abdul-Jabbar was badly robbed of the 1973 MVP award as he led in almost every stat over Dave Cowens (the winner) but people felt he didn't win because of voter fatigue.

Abdul Jabbar went on to win four more MVPs in his career in 1974, 1976, 1977 and 1980. Three of his MVPs were for Milwaukee while the other three were with the LA Lakers. He went on to win five more championships alongside Magic Johnson in Los Angeles in 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987 and 1988.

#2 Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain with the Philadelphia 76ers

MVPs - 4 | Championships - 2 | Scoring Titles - 7

Wilt Chamberlain has become a sort of a myth in the NBA. The legendary center has records that one can seemingly only replicate in video games. He averaged 50.4 points per game for a season and also dropped 100 points in a game. Chamberlain averaged 23 rebounds in his career, which is practically unheard of as he led the league in rebounding for 11 seasons.

Chamberlain led the league in scoring for his first six years in the NBA posting averages of 37.6, 38.4, 50.4, 44.8, 36.9 and 34.7 points per game. He dominated the league in such a way that now whenever we discuss any record or stat, it is followed by "Any player not named Wilt Chamberlain".

💯



On this date in 1962, Wilt Chamberlain made NBA history. pic.twitter.com/hhJ0v33M5f — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 2, 2021

Chamberlain won his first NBA title with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1967 beating Rick Barry's San Francisco Warriors. He then joined forces with Jerry West and Elgin Baylor at the LA Lakers and won his second championship in 1972 in which he was named Finals MVP.

As you can see from his scoring averages, his first few years in the league were extremely dominant. The Big Dipper won four league MVPs, one in 1960 and then three straight from 1966 to 1968. His first MVP came with the Warriors and the next three with the 76ers.

