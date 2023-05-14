“Lonnie owns Curfraud” - NBA fans send in hilarious reactions to Steph Curry’s message to Lonnie Walker

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry showed a lot of love for Lonnie Walker IV after he and the LA Lakers came away with a win in Game 6. With Curry giving Walker a special signed game-worn jersey, fans had hilarious reactions to Curry's message to Walker.

Lonnie Walker IV became a vital part of the Lakers' success in the Western Conference semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors. After being a starter in the early portion of the regular season, Walker found himself being relegated to lesser roles as the season progressed.

However, when the time came for his number to be called, he stepped up. With some crucial buckets in Game 6 against the Warriors, Walker contributed to helping the Lakers blow past the Dubs to win the series.

After Game 6, Curry congratulated Walker and gave him a signed jersey. However, Curry also had a message for the Lakers guard. He wrote:

"To Lonnie, keep building! All love. Will never forgive you for Game 4...!"

Walker's crowning moment in the series came in Game 4 in LA when he dropped 15 points in the fourth quarter to seal the game. Needless to say, Steph Curry didn't forget this performance.

With fans taking note of Curry's message on the jersey, they shared some hilarious reactions of their own. Here are some of the best of those from Twitter:

With the win in Game 6, the LA Lakers move on to the WCF to play the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, Steph Curry and the Warriors will head back to the Bay Area after an upsetting end to their season.

With a blowout lose to close out the series, the Warriors have a lot more to address internally.

What's next for Steph Curry and the Warriors?

Steph Curry gave the LA Lakers their flowers at the end of the series. However, it is hard to ignore the fact that there will be some rumblings within the Golden State Warriors organization.

The Warriors will have a set of concerns as they head into the offseason. The trio of Curry, Thompson and Green aren't getting any younger. Jordan Poole hasn't exactly lived up to expectations. Concerns about other players and the lineup as a whole will also plague the team.

It goes without saying that the dynasty is at risk of crumbling once again.

The Dubs managed to prove a lot of naysayers wrong last season. However, they will have have a tough road ahead if they wish to do so again. While the optimism from the organization is inspiring, perhaps it's too early to come to any conclusions.

