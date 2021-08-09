Looking at the 5 all-time scoring leaders in men's basketball at the Olympics (as of August 2021)

Basketball was definitely one of the best attractions at the Tokyo Olympics. Although the results in both men's and women's basketball competitions were predictable, there were some extraordinary games in the tournament, especially in the men's section, where many NBA stars shone bright.

Although the United States men's basketball team ended up winning the country's 16th gold medal in 19 appearances at the summer Olympics, the best individual player in the tournament was probably a non-American star.

While the greatest American basketball players like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, or LeBron James have played in the Olympics multiple times, other international stars have also left their mark in the tournament over the years.

At the Tokyo Olympics, two of the most legendary players in the history of men's basketball - Spaniard Pau Gasol and Argentinian Luis Scola - appeared for the last time in the quadrennial competition.

Both Gasol and Scola achieved historic milestones in the Tokyo Olympics, as they appeared in their fifth Games to match the all-time record. Moreover, their scoring at the event hit impressive levels too.

On that note, here's a look at the five all-time top scorers in men's basketball at the Olympics. Without further ado, let's get started:

#5 Wlamir Marques (Brazil) - 537 points

Wlamir Marques

Brazil's Wlamir Marques is one of the best players never to have played in the NBA in the 20th century. But he was extraordinary for Brazil in the FIBA World Cup and at the Olympics.

With 537 points. Marques is the fifth-highest all-time scorer in Olympic history. He won two bronze medals for Brazil, doing so in the 1960 and 1964 Olympics, and also two gold medals and as many silvers in the FIBA World Cup.

In the 1963 FIBA World Cup, Marques was the tournament's MVP.

#4 Luis Scola (Argentina) - 540 points

Australia vs Argentina Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 11.

Luis Scola is definitely one of the greatest players on the international stage, as his performances for Argentina were epic throughout his career.

Scola became the fourth all-time scorer at the Olympics in Tokyo, scoring 540 points in a record-equalling five appearances in the quadrennial Games.

Scola won an Olympic gold medal with Argentina in 2004 and bronze in 2008. Moreover, he was a member of two Argentine squads that won silver medals in the FIBA World Cup, in 2002 and 2019.

Scola is the second-leading scorer in the history of the FIBA World Cup.

