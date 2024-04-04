Making the case for and against Paige Bueckers declaring for 2024 WNBA Draft

The 2024 WNBA draft is slated to happen on Apr. 16, and one name that's not expected to be there is Paige Bueckers. The UConn Huskies star is eligible to enter the professional ranks but has said that she would like to stay in school for another year.

However, there's still a small window of chance that Bueckers may change her mind, as she's given 48 hours to declare for the 2024 WNBA draft after her Women's NCAA Final Four bid.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Her intention to stay at UConn is driven by her goal to give the team a championship after becoming close in her first two years. Nevertheless, WNBA scouts are awaiting for her to finalize her plans after the tournament, as her ball-handling skills are expected to be impactful.

Paige Bueckers' college career so far with UConn

Entering the college ranks, Paige Bueckers was hot off the gates, showing why she was one of the most antipated recruits by the Huskies since Breanna Stewart.

Despite battling injuries including a sprained ankele and tibial plateau fracture, she still thrived, providing 20.0 points, 5.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29 games.

Bueckers bagged the Big East Player of the Year award, the first freshman to win major national player of the year awards, but the Huskies fell short of making the finals, losing to the Arizona Wildcats.

Moving to her sophomore season, Bueckers faced setbacks due to an ankle surgery, but that became a distant memory after tallying a career-high of 34 points against Arkansas.

A left-knee injury held her back from playing a significant amount of games. She helped her team reach the Final Four again, only to fall short of winning a championship losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks by a wide margin of 15 points.

Bueckers' college journey came to a halt, having a redshirt year for the 2022-23 season after suffering an ACL tear during a pick-up game.

As of this writing, Paige Bueckers is still determined to maximize her college years declaring to return for the 2024-25 season. Her UConn Huskies are battling Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Buckeyes in the Final Four, hoping to pull an upset.

Her drive to return for another year at UConn is influenced on her intention to bring the team a championship.

"Obviously, these four years didn't go how I planned or how I wanted it to go, but I wouldn't trade it for the world," said Bueckers.

"I know everybody wants me to address the elephant in the room. Unfortunately, this will not be my last senior night at UConn. I'm coming back.

Expand Tweet

Can Paige Bueckers play in the WNBA?

When it comes to skill, there's no question that Paige Bueckers is determined to become one of the anticipated players to enter the WNBA ranks. If she declares for the stacked 2024 draft, she's projected to be the top-three pick. Some even have her coming in second, behind Caitlin Clark.

The fit won't be a problem, as any WNBA team would adjust having a talent like Bueckers in their roster. Her NIL is at $652,000, and that's also a factor that she could still stay and earn her money and get another shot at an NCAA championship, as the WNBA has a cap of $76,535 on rookies.