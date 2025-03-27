  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Memphis Grizzles vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth chart for March 27 | 2024-25 NBA season

Memphis Grizzles vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth chart for March 27 | 2024-25 NBA season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Mar 27, 2025 12:00 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
Memphis Grizzles vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth chart for March 27 - Image source: Imagn

The Memphis Grizzlies and OKC Thunder meet for the fourth and final time this season in a battle between two of the Western Conference’s top five teams.

Ad

The Grizzlies, despite dealing with injuries all year, sit at No. 5 with a 44-28 record, while the Thunder, who have also navigated their own injury setbacks, became the first team to reach 60 wins and currently hold the league’s best record at 60-12.

With 10 games remaining in the regular season, Memphis is looking to lock in home-court advantage for the playoffs, maintaining a three-game cushion over the No. 6 LA Clippers. They also remain in the hunt for the No. 2 seed, trailing by just 2.5 games.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, the Thunder are focused on fine-tuning their rotations as they gear up for a deep playoff run.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

READ: Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2025

Memphis Grizzles vs OKC Thunder injury reports

Memphis Grizzles

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Marvin Bagley III (concussion protocol), Brandon Clarke (right knee PCL sprain), GG Jackson (G League assignment), Yuki Kawamura (G League two-way), Ja Morant (left hamstring strain) and Zyon Pullin (right patellar tendon surgery recovery).

Ad

Lamar Stevens is listed as questionable with right shoulder bursitis.

OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder will be without Ousmane Dieng (left calf strain), Alex Ducas (right quad strain), Ajay Mitchell (right great toe sprain), Nikola Topic (left knee surgery) and Aaron Wiggins (left Achilles tendinitis). Isaiah Hartenstein is available despite a nasal fracture.

Cason Wallace (left knee contusion) and Jalen Williams (right hip strain) are listed as questionable.

Memphis Grizzles starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

Expect the Grizzlies to start Scotty Pippen Jr., Desmond Bane, Jaylen Wells, Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Starter2nd3rd
PGScotty Pippen Jr.
SGDesmond BaneLuke KennardCam Spencer
SFJaylen WellsVince Williams Jr.GG Jackson
PFSanti AldamaJohn KoncharJay Huff
CJaren Jackson Jr.Zach Edey
Ad

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

Assuming Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace remain sidelined, expect the Thunder to roll out a starting group of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Joe, Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Starter2nd3rd
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderAlex Caruso
SGIsaiah JoeAdam Flagler
SFLuguentz Dort
PFChet HolmgrenKenrich WilliamsDillon Jones
CIsaiah HartensteinJaylin Williams
Branden Carlson
Ad

How to watch Memphis Grizzles vs OKC Thunder

The game is set to tip off at 8 p.m. EST at the Paycom Center in OKC. Fans can watch the matchup locally on FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma.

For streaming options, the game will be available live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, both requiring a paid subscription.

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी