Memphis Grizzles vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth chart for March 27 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Memphis Grizzlies and OKC Thunder meet for the fourth and final time this season in a battle between two of the Western Conference’s top five teams.

The Grizzlies, despite dealing with injuries all year, sit at No. 5 with a 44-28 record, while the Thunder, who have also navigated their own injury setbacks, became the first team to reach 60 wins and currently hold the league’s best record at 60-12.

With 10 games remaining in the regular season, Memphis is looking to lock in home-court advantage for the playoffs, maintaining a three-game cushion over the No. 6 LA Clippers. They also remain in the hunt for the No. 2 seed, trailing by just 2.5 games.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are focused on fine-tuning their rotations as they gear up for a deep playoff run.

Memphis Grizzles vs OKC Thunder injury reports

Memphis Grizzles

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Marvin Bagley III (concussion protocol), Brandon Clarke (right knee PCL sprain), GG Jackson (G League assignment), Yuki Kawamura (G League two-way), Ja Morant (left hamstring strain) and Zyon Pullin (right patellar tendon surgery recovery).

Lamar Stevens is listed as questionable with right shoulder bursitis.

OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder will be without Ousmane Dieng (left calf strain), Alex Ducas (right quad strain), Ajay Mitchell (right great toe sprain), Nikola Topic (left knee surgery) and Aaron Wiggins (left Achilles tendinitis). Isaiah Hartenstein is available despite a nasal fracture.

Cason Wallace (left knee contusion) and Jalen Williams (right hip strain) are listed as questionable.

Memphis Grizzles starting lineup and depth chart

Expect the Grizzlies to start Scotty Pippen Jr., Desmond Bane, Jaylen Wells, Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Scotty Pippen Jr. SG Desmond Bane Luke Kennard Cam Spencer SF Jaylen Wells Vince Williams Jr. GG Jackson PF Santi Aldama John Konchar Jay Huff C Jaren Jackson Jr. Zach Edey

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

Assuming Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace remain sidelined, expect the Thunder to roll out a starting group of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Joe, Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Alex Caruso SG Isaiah Joe Adam Flagler SF Luguentz Dort PF Chet Holmgren Kenrich Williams Dillon Jones C Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin Williams Branden Carlson

How to watch Memphis Grizzles vs OKC Thunder

The game is set to tip off at 8 p.m. EST at the Paycom Center in OKC. Fans can watch the matchup locally on FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma.

For streaming options, the game will be available live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, both requiring a paid subscription.

