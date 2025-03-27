Memphis Grizzles vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth chart for March 27 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Memphis Grizzlies and OKC Thunder meet for the fourth and final time this season in a battle between two of the Western Conference’s top five teams.
The Grizzlies, despite dealing with injuries all year, sit at No. 5 with a 44-28 record, while the Thunder, who have also navigated their own injury setbacks, became the first team to reach 60 wins and currently hold the league’s best record at 60-12.
With 10 games remaining in the regular season, Memphis is looking to lock in home-court advantage for the playoffs, maintaining a three-game cushion over the No. 6 LA Clippers. They also remain in the hunt for the No. 2 seed, trailing by just 2.5 games.
Meanwhile, the Thunder are focused on fine-tuning their rotations as they gear up for a deep playoff run.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
READ: Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2025
Memphis Grizzles vs OKC Thunder injury reports
Memphis Grizzles
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Marvin Bagley III (concussion protocol), Brandon Clarke (right knee PCL sprain), GG Jackson (G League assignment), Yuki Kawamura (G League two-way), Ja Morant (left hamstring strain) and Zyon Pullin (right patellar tendon surgery recovery).
Lamar Stevens is listed as questionable with right shoulder bursitis.
OKC Thunder
The OKC Thunder will be without Ousmane Dieng (left calf strain), Alex Ducas (right quad strain), Ajay Mitchell (right great toe sprain), Nikola Topic (left knee surgery) and Aaron Wiggins (left Achilles tendinitis). Isaiah Hartenstein is available despite a nasal fracture.
Cason Wallace (left knee contusion) and Jalen Williams (right hip strain) are listed as questionable.
Memphis Grizzles starting lineup and depth chart
Expect the Grizzlies to start Scotty Pippen Jr., Desmond Bane, Jaylen Wells, Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr.
OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart
Assuming Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace remain sidelined, expect the Thunder to roll out a starting group of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Joe, Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.
How to watch Memphis Grizzles vs OKC Thunder
The game is set to tip off at 8 p.m. EST at the Paycom Center in OKC. Fans can watch the matchup locally on FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma.
For streaming options, the game will be available live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, both requiring a paid subscription.
Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.