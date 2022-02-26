Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will head to the United Center for a matchup against the in-form Chicago Bulls on Saturday, February 26. In the only game between the two teams this season, the Memphis Grizzlies were the side that came out with a win.

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane led the way for the young Grizzlies team by combining for 50 points to lead them to a 119-106 win.

Their game against Chicago will be Memphis' second game post the All-Star break. In their most recent encounter, the Grizzlies were defeated by the Minnesota Timberwolves. D'Angelo Russell had an impressive night, as he scored 37 points on 61.9% shooting from the field to lead the way from the front.

The Grizzlies tried to make their way back, but were denied by the resilient Timberwolves, who made the home fans happy with a 119-114 win.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls Don't mind us, just gonna keep posting DeMar's game winner from every angle we have all night Don't mind us, just gonna keep posting DeMar's game winner from every angle we have all night https://t.co/nMwaf2VJfV

The Bulls will also be playing their second game post the mid-season break. Their last game was a thrilling one, in which DeMar DeRozan once again took control in the fourth quarter to help the Bulls get to a win. He added 37 points on a staggering 71.4 % shooting to carry the team to a 112-108 win on the night.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies have reported Dillon Brooks and Yves Pons to be out of the game due to injury. Brooks has been out for a while and reports suggest that his return will most likely be in March. Grizzlies' two-way player Tyrell Terry is also out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Dillon Brooks Out Left Ankle Sprain Yves Pons Out Left Thigh Soreness Tyrell Terry Out Two-way Player

KJ @kelwright Dillon Brooks is doing well but is slightly behind in his injury recovery and will likely not be back until March



Per: Memphis Grizzlies EVP of Basketball Operations & General Manager Zachary Z. Kleiman. Dillon Brooks is doing well but is slightly behind in his injury recovery and will likely not be back until March Per: Memphis Grizzlies EVP of Basketball Operations & General Manager Zachary Z. Kleiman.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls have listed Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams to be out of this game due to injuries. Williams was reportedly ruled out for the season, but his recovery has been a lot quicker than expected. If things work out well, the young forward could be back in time for Chicago's postseason.

The Bulls' two-way players Tyler Cook and Marko Simonovic are also out due to G-League commitments

Player Name Status Reason Alex Caruso Out Right Wrist Fracture Patrick Willams Out Left Wrist Ligament Tear Lonzo Ball Out Left Knee Meniscus Tear Tyler Cook Out Two-way Marko Simonovic Out Two-way

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas on Patrick Williams: "At some point, you're going to see him this year”



Still says he doesn’t want to put a timeline on it just yet Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas on Patrick Williams: "At some point, you're going to see him this year”Still says he doesn’t want to put a timeline on it just yet

Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies v Detroit Pistons

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to start the same five that took the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ja Morant and Desmond Banes will share the backcourt. Youngsters Ziaire Williams and Jaren Jackson Jr. will start in the frontcourt, while Steven Adams takes up the center position for the Grizzlies. Brandon Clarke and De'Anthony Melton are expected to play significant minutes off the bench for them.

Chicago Bulls

Minnesota Timberwolves v Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls will also deploy the same starting lineup they used in their previous game. Ayo Dosunmu and Zach LaVine will start on the backcourt, while Javonte Green and DeMar DeRozan will man the frontcourt. Nikola Vucevic will remain in his position as the starting center of the team.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Ziaire Williams | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Ayo Dosunmu | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Javonte Green | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Nikola Vucevic

Edited by David Nyland