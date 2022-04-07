Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Heading into their final meeting against the Grizzlies in the regular-season, the Denver Nuggets will host the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena on April 7th.

Coming off a 115-121 OT loss against the Utah Jazz, the Memphis Grizzlies recorded their first loss in their last seven outings. However, having clinched the second-seed in the West, the Grizzlies are in a solid position with a 55-24 record.

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a 97-116 loss against the San Antonio Spurs. With this loss, the Nuggets found themselves in sixth place with a 47-33 record for the season.

The Grizzlies possess a 3-0 lead over the Nuggets in their season-series. With the final matchup taking place in Denver, Memphis will have the opportunity to sweep the Nuggets on their home floor.

Match Details

Fixture - Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Thursday, April 7th, 2022; 9:00 PM ET (Friday, April 8th, 2022; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Ja Morant in discussion with Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins

Although the Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a loss in their most recent game, the side are in a solid position as they prepare to make a postseason appearance.

Since clinching second-seed, the Grizzlies have established themselves as legitimate title-contenders. Playing without Ja Morant for a large portion of the season, Memphis continued to be a successful side.

Featuring talented players such as Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies have a solid balance of reliable veterans such as Kyle Anderson and Steven Adams on the roster as well.

As one of the best offensive and defensive units in the league, the Grizzlies will be a threat to any team going forward.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Tyus Jones | G - Desmond Bane | F - Ziaire Williams | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams

Denver Nuggets Preview

Nikola Jokic celebrates a play

The Denver Nuggets find themselves in a solid position even after their loss to San Antonio. However, with two games separating themselves and the seventh-placed Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nuggets will need to stay afloat to ensure a playoff appearance.

The loss to San Antonio saw the Nuggets completely out of form. Although Nikola Jokic notched 41-points on the night to lead the side, Denver saw Aaron Gordon as the only other player on the roster to notch double-digit scoring.

With the two players combining for 60 points, the rest of Denver's lineup put on a disappointing display on the offensive front. Shooting 41.8% from the field and a horrendous 21.2% from beyond the arc, the Nuggets will hope to switch gears in their next home fixture.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Aaron Gordon | F - Jeff Green | C - Nikola Jokic

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Memphis Grizzlies 55-24 +126 Over 232.5 (-110) +3 Denver Nuggets 47-33 -148 Under 232.5 (-110) -3

The oddsmakers have favored the Nuggets to win this matchup against the Grizzlies primarily because of their homecourt advantage.

Due to the complications that arrive while playing in Denver, the conditions favor the home team more often than not.

However, the Grizzlies are a competent side on the road and have beaten Denver on their home turf once this season. While Ja Morant's absence could be a factor, Memphis have managed just fine without their superstar.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have a 26-14 record on the road. The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant for this game. Memphis have the best defensive rating the league over the last 10 games.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are 22-17 when playing at home. Nikola Jokic is coming off a 41-point performance. The Nuggets have won three of their last five games.

Grizzlies vs Nuggets Match Predictions

The Grizzlies should emerge as the winners in this away fixture.

Although playing in Denver is a challenge and homecourt advantage plays a huge factor in Denver's success, the Grizzlies have beaten the Nuggets on their home floor as well.

Even without Ja Morant, Memphis have proven themselves to be a resilient and competitive side. With one of the best offensive and defensive ratings in the league, Memphis are a definite title-contender this season.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs Nuggets game?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets game will be locally broadcast on Altitude. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into KKSE 92.5 FM as well.

