Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 25, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets matchup is one of 11 games on the schedule for NBA Monday. It's the third meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Nuggets winning the first two on Oct. 27 and Dec. 28. They will face each other again on the final day of the regular season.

Denver is looking to maintain their spot atop the Western Conference standings. They are also on a three-game winning streak and are surely the favorites to beat the severely short-handed Grizzlies.

It has been a tough season in Memphis as they labor for players every game. The NBA even gave them a couple of disabled player exceptions this season due to the number of injuries they suffered.

At this point, they are just playing disruptors for teams trying to improve their position in the standings.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets game is on Tuesday at the Rocket Mortgage Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. It starts at 9:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthEast-Memphis and Altitude in Denver.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+790) vs Nuggets (-1300)

Spread: Grizzlies +14.5 (-110) vs Nuggets -14.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies o214 (-110) vs Nuggets u214 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are just trying to survive one of the worst seasons in franchise history. The Grizzlies might have had a shot at making the play-in tournament if they didn't have a lot of injuries.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets are one of the best teams in the NBA post-All-Star break and are gunning for the No. 1 seed in the West. The Nuggets are 0.5 games ahead of the OKC and a win on Monday will keep it that way for now.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Memphis Grizzlies still have 12 players on their injury report, including six players listed as out and two players listed as doubtful. Head coach Taylor Jenkins has no other choice but to fetch the best starting five possible:

PG: Jordan Goodwin | SG: John Konchar | SF: GG Jackson II | PF: Santi Aldama | C: Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Grizzlies are expected to use whoever players are left on their roster such as Scotty Pippen Jr., Dejon Jarreau and Maozinha Perreira.

There are four players on the Denver Nuggets' injury report, including Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The duo are listed as questionable after missing the team's previous game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Here's how they could line up if Murray and Jokic get cleared.

PG: Jamal Murray | SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | SF: Michael Porter Jr. | PF: Aaron Gordon | C: Nikola Jokic

Head coach Michael Malone's current rotation includes Peyton Watson, Christian Braun, Reggie Jackson and Justin Holiday.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

Nikola Jokic has an over/under of 27.5 points, which is a little higher than his season average. Jokic has scored at least 30 points in three of their last four games. However, bet on "The Joker" to go under since Monday will likely be over early.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is favored to score less than 22.5 points. He's had three-straight scoring outbursts so take the risk and bet on him to continue scoring more than 22.5 points.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The Denver Nuggets are the overwhelming favorites to win the game and easily dispatch the Memphis Grizzlies. There might not be any point in betting on the Grizzlies to force an upset win.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Nuggets will get the win, while the Grizzlies will somehow find a way to cover the +14.5 spread. The total is also expected to go over 214 points.

