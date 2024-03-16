Ja Morant hilariously uses 50 Cent meme as response to The Rock's diss on WWE Smackdown on gun waving

Ja Morant caught a stray from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown in Memphis, Tennessee. Johnson, who was playing the bad guy role, took a shot at Morant by bringing up his past issues on gun use on social media while performing a mini-concert.

"The Rock" returned to his previous heel character for his feud with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 next month. He will team up with his cousin and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to take on their rivals in a Tag Team Match in the main event of Night 1.

Here's what "The Rock" sang about Morant on WWE SmackDown:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You're simply an embarrassment, son. Just like Ja Morant when he's waving a gun. I love you, Ja!"

Expand Tweet

In fairness to Morant, he was a good sport and responded to "The Rock" using a 50 Cent meme, which was appropriate for the situation. It was the 50 Cent "What I Do" meme that was from his rant about Floyd Mayweather many years ago.

Expand Tweet

Morant is currently out of action and recovering from shoulder surgery. He returned from suspension back in December, but was ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a separated shoulder in January.

Also Read: Ja Morant delivers verdict on upcoming ‘Citrus’ mismatched Nike Ja 1s

Ja Morant was suspended twice by the NBA

Ja Morant has been suspended twice by the NBA due to his gun use.

Ja Morant was the main headline in the NBA last season due to a couple of gun-related incidents. The first one happened in Denver following the Memphis Grizzlies' loss to the Nuggets. He went viral for waving a gun inside a club, so the league punished him by suspending him for eight games.

Morant returned just in time to help the Grizzlies make the playoffs as the second seed in the West. However, the LA Lakers had too much size and eliminated the Grizzlies in six games.

During an early offseason, the athletic guard was caught on his friend's Instagram live waving a gun again. The NBA decided to put its foot down and severely punish one of their bankable stars.

The 24-year-old superstar was suspended for 25 games to start this season, which essentially put the Grizzlies in a bad position. He returned on Dec. 19 and led his team to a win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Memphis was 6-3 in the nine games Morant played this season. He suffered a shoulder injury in practice and was ruled out for the rest of the campaign on Jan. 8.

Also Read: "DID THAT MAN LICK HIS LIPS": NBA fans in shambles over Grizzlies assistant coach's weird stare down on Santi Aldama