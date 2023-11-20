Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 20, 2023

The Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls is one of eight games scheduled on Monday night. It's the 127th regular season matchup between the two teams and the second in three days. The Bulls prevailed on Saturday, completing an amazing comeback to stun the Heat. Let's take a look at the Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips for Nov. 20.

Chicago started last Saturday's game cold, scoring just a point midway through the first quarter while allowing Miami to score 22 points. Zach LaVine broke the run with a running jumper with about five minutes left in the first period to stop the boos from raining down inside the United Center.

The Bulls slowly chipped away at the Heat's lead and finally broke through in the fourth quarter. They outscored Miami 34-21 in the final period to take the 102-97 win that broke the Heat's seven-game winning streak. DeMar DeRozan led the way for Chicago with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The game starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be available on Bally Sports Sun and NBC Sports Chicago.

Moneyline: Heat (-135) vs Bulls (+114)

Spread: Heat -2 (-115) vs Bulls +2 (-105)

Total (O/U): Heat -110 (o210.5) vs Bulls -110 (u210.5)

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls preview

The Miami Heat are surely out for revenge after their seven-game winning streak ended unexpectedly on Saturday. The Heat got a little too comfortable and they paid for it dearly in the end. Jimmy Butler had 25 points, three rebounds and two assists against his former team.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls could use Saturday's comeback win to fuel their disappointing start to the season. The Bulls have had problems since opening night and are linked to a potential rebuild before the trade deadline.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls predicted lineups

The Miami Heat have five players listed as out for Monday's game, including Tyler Herro, who is still recovering from a right ankle sprain. Head coach Erik Spoelstra is expected to field the same starting lineup consisting of Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith and Bam Adebayo.

On the other hand, the Chicago Bulls also have five players on their injury report. Alex Caruso is listed as probable due to a toe injury, but will likely play against the Heat. Caruso will likely be in head coach Billy Donovan's starting five along with Coby White, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls betting tips

Jimmy Butler has an over/under of 23.5 points, which is above his season average of 21.9 points per game. Butler has gone under six out of the last 10 games, including Saturday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. It's safer to bet under, but it won't be surprising if Butler goes over on Monday as an act of revenge against his former team.

DeMar DeRozan has an over/under of 21.5 points following his 23-point performance in his previous game. He'll likely go over since he's done just that in three of his last four games.

Nikola Vucevic has an over/under of 10.5 rebounds. He's averaging 10.5 rebounds per game this season, but has only grabbed 9, 10 and 8 boards in his last three games. It's safer to bet for him to go under, but it might be worth taking a risk this time around.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls prediction

The Miami Heat are still the favorites to beat the Chicago Bulls on Monday night despite their meltdown two days. It's still safe to be on the Heat to get the win because they are still a better team than the Bulls. They just got too comfortable, which does not happen often for an Erik Spoelstra-coached team.

Look for the Heat to get the win and cover the spread with the total going over. After an underwhelming scoring game on Saturday, the two teams could go and shoot the lights out on Monday.

