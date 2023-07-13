Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Game Preview - July 13th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

NBA Summer League continues as the Miami Heat take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Cox Pavillion in Las Vegas on July 13th.

The Miami Heat have had a fairly even start to their Summer League campaign. With a 1-1 record thus far, the Heat are in decent position. While they are in a decent position, they will be eager to bounce back from their recent loss to the Phoenix Suns and regain positive momentum with a win.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are in a much better position. After notching a win in their first game, the Bucks followed up with an equally solid performance in their back-to-back fixture against the Suns. Unfortunately, they are also coming off a loss in their most recent game against the Brooklyn Nets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With both teams looking to prevent a losing pattern, we can expect some stiff competition.

Heat vs Bucks NBA Summer League: Prediction

The Miami Heat have a solid chance of beating the Milwaukee Bucks in this game. Although the Bucks are slightly more experienced, they may be a little fatigued as they only get one days rest before the matchup. Meanwhile, the Heat squad will be coming in with almost two days off.

It is also important to note that the Heat aren't exactly in bad shape. Their loss to the Suns was a minor one. With sophomore Nikola Jovic due to go off, Miami may see a recharged offense against the Bucks.

Miami Heat NBA Summer League Roster

Player Position Nikola Jovic F Jamal Cain F Orlando Robinson G Jaime Jaquez Jr. F Dru Smith C Jamaree Bouyea G Justin Powell G Chris Audige G Caleb Daniel G Trenton Massner G Alondes Williams G Drew Peterson F Taylor Funk F Ja'von Franklin F Brandon McCoy C Patrick Gardner C

Milwaukee Bucks NBA Summer League Roster

Player Position Marjon Beauchamp F Alan Griffin G Chris Livingstone F Hugo Besson G Omari Moore G Aliou Diarra F AJ Green G EJ Montgomery F Drew Timme F Nico Mannion G Lindell Wigginton G Tyler Cook F Tyler Bey F Paris Bass G Jazian Gortman G Anthony Tarke F Craig Randall G Iverson Molinar G Vin Baker Jr. F Andre Jackson Jr. G Tacko Fall C

NBA Summer League: Players to Watch

Nikola Jovic

For the Miami Heat, Nikola Jovic will definitely be a player too look out for. Coming into his own after his rookie season, Jovic continues to show a lot of potential for growth.

While he had a subpar performance in his last game, he is due for a strong showing. The game against the Bucks might present the perfect opportunity for him to shine.

Playbook Sports @PlaybookSN



21 PTS

8 REB

3 AST

58/50/71%



The Serbian Prince

Nikola Jovic tonight:21 PTS8 REB3 AST58/50/71%The Serbian Prince Nikola Jovic tonight: 21 PTS 8 REB3 AST 58/50/71% The Serbian Prince 👑🔥https://t.co/9ejoIth3zo

Jamal Cain

Another Miami player worth keeping an eye for the game on Thursday will be Jamal Cain. The forward played in only 18 games for the Heat last season, however, he has been quite solid in this year's Summer League.

Coming off an 18-point team-leading performance agains the Phoenix Suns, Cain appears to have the hot hand at this point.

Marjon Beauchamp

The second-year player out of Yakima Valley will definitely be a player to look out for on the Milwaukee Bucks. Marjon Beauchamp had himself a very poor shooting game on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. However, the youngster is due to go off again.

After a 20 point performance against the Phoenix Suns, Beauchamp showed that he has the capability to take the offense into his hands. With some support from his team, the youngster could have himself a solid performance against Miami.

Teg🚨 @IQfor3 MarJon Beauchamp with 20 points and 6 rebounds on 54% shooting, has been a standout all Summer League. MarJon Beauchamp with 20 points and 6 rebounds on 54% shooting, has been a standout all Summer League. https://t.co/XhxIczEYnl

Nico Mannion

Former Golden State Warriors guard Nico Mannion is making his return to the NBA after some time away. He will be an interesting prospect to look out for. Although he is coming off a fairly underwhelming performance against the Brooklyn Nets, Mannion could shift the needle in Milwaukee's favor if he gets going.

Heat vs Bucks NBA Summer League 2023: Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Heat (-128), Bucks (+102)

Spread: Heat (-1.5) Bucks (+1.5)

Total: 175.5: Over (-113), Under (-113)

Read: How many two-way contracts were there in the 2022-23 NBA season? Taking a closer look

Poll : 0 votes