Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024

The Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards matchup is one of 10 games on the NBA schedule for Sunday. It's the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Heat looking to win the season series for the second time in three years.

Miami surprisingly lost to the Wizards in their most recent matchup on March 10 at the Kaseya Center. The Heat won the first two meetings with ease, but they were down 10 points with less than three minutes left in the eventual 110-108 defeat. Jimmy Butler had a chance to win the game at the buzzer but the shot hit the back of the rim.

The Wizards have not won a season series against the Heat since the 2014-15 season. They are still among the worst teams in the NBA this season but have surprisingly done well in March after a winless February.

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards game is on Sunday at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. It starts at 6:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Sun and MNMT Sports Network in Washington, D.C. and nearby areas.

Moneyline: Heat (-525) vs Wizards (+420)

Spread: Heat -10 (-115) vs Wizards +10 (-105)

Total (O/U): Heat o217.5 (-110) vs Wizards u217.5 (-110)

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards preview

The Miami Heat are trying to narrow the gap with the Indiana Pacers for the No. 6 spot in the East. The Heat are just a game behind and would love to get closer ahead of their important matchup on April 7 in Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards are just likely looking to avoid breaking the record for the worst season in franchise history. They need to win four of their last eight games just to force a tie with the 1961-62 Chicago Packers, who won 18 games.

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Miami Heat continue to deal with injuries, with three players, including Tyler Herro, set to miss Sunday's game. Head coach Erik Spoelstra will likely use the following starting five:

PG: Patty Mills | SG: Terry Rozier | SF: Jimmy Butler | PF: Nikola Jovic | C: Bam Adebayo

Miami's current rotation also includes Jaime Jaquez Jr., Haywood Highsmith, Thomas Bryant and Delon Wright.

The Washington Wizards have seven players on their injury report, including starters Tyus Jones, Bilal Coulibaly and Kyle Kuzma. If Kuzma, who is questionable, gets cleared, here's how the Wizards could line up on Sunday:

PG: Jordan Poole | SG: Corey Kispert | SF: Deni Avdija | PF: Kyle Kuzma | C: Marvin Bagley III

Wes Unseld Jr.'s current rotation also includes players such as Jared Butler, Anthony Gill and Johnny Davis. If Richaun Holmes gets cleared to play, he'll likely start over Bagley.

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards betting tips

Jimmy Butler has an over/under of 19.5 points against the Wizards. It's an easy bet since Butler could be looking for revenge and drop a high-scoring game on Sunday. Place your money on "Jimmy Buckets" scoring more than 20 points.

Jordan Poole is favored to score more than 17.5 points, which might be a tough call given how his first year outside of Golden State panned out. However, Poole has cleaned up his act in the past month, so take the odds and bet on him to go over 17.5 points.

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards prediction

The Miami Heat are the heavy favorites to win Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. The Heat might be short-handed but they're still the better team than the Wizards.

Washington might have some confidence heading into the match given they beat Miami in their last meeting. Nevertheless, oddsmakers are predicting that the Heat will win the game, the Wizards will cover the +10 spread and the total will go over 217.5 points.

