“Michael Jordan himself is like, ‘Yo, I want you to to be a total part of the team’” - Bam Adebayo on being part of Jordan Brand, relates the brand to Carmelo Anthony

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat talked about being a part of Jordan Brand during an episode of “Knuckleheads” on The Players Tribune. Adebayo spoke about what it meant to be chosen by Michael Jordan himself to represent his shoe brand.

Adebayo said:

“When I was growing up, Melo was a big part of that. Like, you heard Jordan Brand, it was like you heard Melo. First of all, Michael Jordan himself is like, ‘Yo, I want you to be a total part of the team.’ You like, he know my name.”

It makes sense for Bam Adebayo to think of Carmelo Anthony. The 10-time All-Star has played with six different NBA organizations. Despite moving around so much, Anthony has always shown a consistent devotion to Jordan Brand. Melo signed with the brand in 2003, when he was a 19-years-old rookie and has never left the Jordan family.

Adebayo joins Jordan Brand

It was Feb. 26, 2021, when Jordan Brand announced the welcoming of Bam Adebayo to their team. He joined Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Chris Paul, Victor Oladipo and others in the Jordan family.

At the time, Adebayo was averaging a career-high 19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 57.1% for the Miami Heat. Statistics like these are sure to impress anyone, but to catch the eye of Michael Jordan was definitely special for Bam.

When he was chosen, Adebayo said:

“It hasn’t sunk in yet, but it will soon, even just based on the simple fact that everybody knows who MJ is and what he’s done for the game of basketball. … Being able to say that I’m part of the brand makes me sit back and really cherish everything.”

Adebayo is averaging 18.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season. Playing amazing basketball, Adebayo has been a large influence in helping Miami (35-20) lead the Eastern Conference. It looks like Bam is playing up to his hype and showing that being chosen for Jordan Brand was no mistake.

For this season, Bam has been primarily rocking the Jordan One Take II shoe. Last year, he experimented with the React Elevation, but the Take II has been his go-to shoe this season.

Adebayo, the No. 14 pick in the 2017 draft, is definitely delivering as he represents the Jordan name.

