Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum released his signature shoe with Jordan Brand this year. The Jordan Tatum 1 is flying off the shelves, and Tatum is becoming the next face of Jordan’s marketing campaign.

A recent video made the rounds on twitter of Tatum at an event with the GOAT himself. In the clip, Michael Jordan is seen showing Tatum love, giving him a vigorous hug.

The internet was hyped to see the interaction between the two basketball greats. Many said the connection could go beyond the brand partnership. Here are some of the best fan reactions to the viral video.

Is Tatum the heir to Jordan's throne?

Tatum’s signature shoe sells for $120. It is not public knowledge on how much Tatum’s deal with Nike and Jordan is worth.

Tatum has acknowledged his connection and relationship to Jordan before. He has said Jordan texts him after games and often congratulates him after great performances. The two communicate frequently.

Tatum even joked that Jordan reaches out often, but there was one game where it was all silence from His Airness. Tatum dropped 51 points on the Jordan-owned Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 16. He said he did not hear anything from Jordan after that one.

Tatum is among the next wave of Nike signature athletes in their basketball department. The line has long been dominated by LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Paul George. Irving has ended his partnership with the company, and the others are aging into the later stages of their careers.

Tatum is the main face of Jordan Brand’s basketball future. Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson are the other young stars with signature shoe deals with Jordan Brand.

Tatum is extremely marketable and has many different endorsements. He is one of the main athlete faces of Gatorade and has appeared in commercials. He is also one of many athletes who is a spokesperson for Subway.

The Celtics star has three years remaining on his deal with Boston. The third year is a player option. He is set to make $32.6 million next season. He has made $88 million in his NBA career.

