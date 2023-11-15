Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Nov 15): Latest update on Damian Lillard, Jae Crowder, and Khris Middelton’s status 

The Milwaukee Bucks managed to avoid losing their third game in a row after defeating Chicago Bulls in their last game, with the final score settling at 118-109. The team is now at 6-4 for the season and would hope to gain momentum from their recent win. The Toronto Raptors are their next opponent and this game will be held in the Scotiabank Arena in Canada on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Against the Chicago Bulls, they had Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton in their starting lineup. In the recent injury report of the Bucks, both players have been cleared to play against the Raptors.

In their last game, Damian Lillard had 12 points and five assists while Khris Middleton contributed 13 points and six rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team with 35 points and 11 rebounds.

However, placed on the IL is Giannis Antetokounmpo who is listed as 'probable' and has a sore calf. Joining him on the list is Chris Livingston who is marked as 'out', while Jae Crowder is set to be sidelined for a longer duration. Crowder sustained a left groin injury in Bucks' defeat against Orlando Magic on Nov. 11. He is set to undergo surgery and is expected to be out until mid-January.

Milwaukee Bucks laments on missing the presence of veteran forward Jae Crowder

While the Milwaukee Bucks are still finding their rhythm to get around Damian Lillard, the team will be without Jae Crowder who is seen as a glue guy in the locker room. The groin injury that Crowder attained is a big blow for the team, according to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who believes the veteran forward's contribution goes beyond the statistical sheet.

"Obviously it's going to be hard not to have him," Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said after beating the Bulls. "His presence is very important to the team. He's extremely vocal, helps everybody be in the right position, encourages everybody, motivates everybody. At the same time, he's had a great start to the season spacing out the floor for us, being great defensively, making great plays offensively."

So far, Jae Crowder has played nine games for the Milwaukee Bucks this season and has averaged 8.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists. His best game this season was against the Brooklyn Nets where he tallied 15 points, five rebounds and one steal.

After the game against the Toronto Raptors, the Bucks will then battle the Charlotte Hornets to end their road trip. They return home to host the Dallas Mavericks on November 18 at the Fiserv Forum.