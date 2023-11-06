Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Nov 6): Latest update on Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton's availability 

It has been a roller-coaster ride for the Milwaukee Bucks for their first five games of the season as they enter their next matchup against the Brooklyn Nets with a 3-2 record. The game is at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday. Fans can catch the action live on Yes Network and Bally Sports WI, starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton's health is perceived as crucial for the Milwaukee Bucks' success, but both players have a background of getting injured and missing games. In doing so, their availability every game is being questioned by fans.

For the game with the Brooklyn Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks have a clean bill of health. Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton are expected to suit up as the team looks to get their first back-to-back wins of the season.

In their last game against the New York Knicks, Damian Lillard had 30 points, four boards and four assists, while Khris Middleton was limited to only 21 minutes but was able to contribute 12 points, nine boards and four assists.

Milwaukee Bucks need more from Brook Lopez

Besides the availability of the Milwaukee Bucks' big three, the X-factor of the team has been Brook Lopez. He is a tough cover for any center in the league with his defensive presence and the ability to spread the floor with his 3-point shooting.

In their most recent game against the Knicks, Lopez controlled the glass by blocking eight shots. This was crucial for the team's 110-105 win.

"I noticed a huge difference," Damian Lillard said about Lopez's defensive abilities. "Just his presence in the paint. A lot of the shots that were taken in the paint were contested."

Last season, Lopez was second in the league in blocks but he had a slow start to the season adjusting to his new point guard. However, the game against the Knicks proved that he is already getting past the learning curve. The compliments from his teammates were appreciated by Lopez.

"Obviously, I was very appreciative of that," said Lopez being praised for his defense. "I think we have a lot of guys that are very coachable. To have a head coach who's willing to listen in that regard and talk those things out, that's great."

Lopez so far this season has averaged 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. Along with the eight blocks he had against the Knicks, the former Stanford Cardinal also chipped in a dozen points and five boards.