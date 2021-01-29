Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Match Preview - January 29th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center tonight. The Bucks are placed second in the East and have an 11-6 record, while the Pelicans are struggling in the West with a dismal 6-10 NBA record.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, 29th January 2021 - 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, 28th January 2021 - 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

After going through a rocky spell, the Milwaukee Bucks overturned their fortunes in the last week, winning their last 2 fixtures with a comfortable margin. Head coach Mike Budenholzer will hope that they can maintain the winning momentum with a win over a struggling and inexperienced New Orleans Pelicans team.

The Bucks have been the best offensive team in the NBA this season, scoring 119.8 points per game. The trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton has been firing on all cylinders, which augurs well for the Bucks' postseason hopes.

Key Player- Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in scintillating form this season

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear this season, averaging 26.8 points, five assists and eleven rebounds per game. He has been in the conversation for the best player of the season, going toe-to-toe with the likes of Bradley Beal and Joel Embiid.

With the Milwaukee Bucks dominating weak teams at both ends of the court, Giannis Antetokounmpo will have an opportunity to pad his stats against a low-on-confidence New Orleans Pelicans team.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G- Jrue Holiday, G- Donte DiVincenzo, F- Khris Middleton, F- Giannis Antetokounmpo, C- Brook Lopez.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans were finally able to break their three-game losing streak with a win over Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The much-needed victory came on the back of strong performances from sophomore Zion Williamson and star forward Brandon Ingram, who have managed to impress experts this season despite playing on a subpar roster.

The Pelicans have struggled defensively this season, and it is an area where Stan Van Gundy's men will have to improve if they want to stand a chance of winning against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.

Key Player - Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has proven his worth since his return from injury

After missing a majority of the 2019-20 season due to injuries, Zion Williamson has now shown why there was so much hype surrounding him when he got drafted. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick has managed to average 23.9 points and 7.5 rebounds, along with a steal per game, in his sophomore year.

Williamson has feasted against poor paint defense this campaign, and it will be intriguing to see how he fares against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, two of the best interior defenders in the NBA.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G- Lonzo Ball, G- Eric Bledsoe, F- Brandon Ingram, F- Zion Williamson, C- Steven Adams

Bucks vs Pelicans Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks have one of the most balanced rosters in the league. Apart from a few hiccups, they have been ruthless on the basketball court so far. Fans can expect them to clinch this fixture against a weak New Orleans Pelicans team by a handsome margin.

Where to watch Bucks vs Pelicans

The Milwaukee Bucks-New Orleans Pelicans matchup will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Local coverage will be available on Fox Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports New Orleans. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

