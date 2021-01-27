Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors  Prediction and Match Preview - January 27th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

2020-21 NBA championship contenders Milwaukee Bucks will take on a struggling Toronto Raptors outfit at the Amalie Arena.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently third in the Eastern Conference with a 10-6 record on the season while the Raptors are in the bottom half thanks to their 7-10 start.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, 27th January 2021 - 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, 28th January 2021 - 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa , Florida.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks went through a rocky spell last week, which saw them lose against the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers. The Bucks, however, rallied to beat the Atlanta Hawks and will look to continue their winning momentum against the Toronto Raptors.

They have been the best offensive team in the NBA this season, scoring 120 points per game. The trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton has clicked well, which augurs well for the Bucks' postseason hopes.

Key Player- Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear this season, averaging 27 points, five assists and ten rebounds per game. He has been in the conversation for the best player of the season, going toe to toe with the likes of LeBron James and Joel Embiid.

With the Milwaukee Bucks dominating weak teams at both ends of the court, Giannis Antetokounmpo will have an opportunity to pad his stats against a low-on-confidence Toronto Raptors team.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G- Jrue Holiday, G- Donte DiVincenzo, F- Khris Middleton, F- Giannis Antetokounmpo, C- Brook Lopez.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have shown flashes of brilliance this season but have failed to string together a series of wins. Until last season, the Toronto Raptors were considered to be one of the most cohesive units in the league, which has not been the case this campaign.

Head coach Nick Nurse will have to quickly adjust his starting lineup, or else the Toronto Raptors won't make the playoffs. A win against the Milwaukee Bucks could certainly help them make some progress in that direction when the two sides face off at the Amalie Arena.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers

Fred VanVleet isn't performing at the level he is capable of. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old is averaging 19.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists this season while shooting at 41 % from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc.

The diminutive guard has been the focal point of the Toronto Raptors' offense this season and has improved his scoring in recent games, with Pascal Siakam out due to an injury.

Considering the prowess of VanVleet, the Milwaukee Bucks will need to keep the player quiet, as he could wreak havoc despite going against an accomplished defender in Jrue Holiday.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G- Fred VanVleet, G- Kyle Lowry , F- Norman Powell, F- OG Anunoby, C- Aron Baynes.

Bucks vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks have arguably the most balanced roster in the NBA, and they could throw their best starting 5 against the Raptors, for which the latter may have no answers for.

The Toronto Raptors has been inconsistent this season, so the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to win this matchup quite comfortably.

Where to watch Bucks vs Raptors

The Milwaukee Bucks-Toronto Raptors game will be televised locally on Fox Sports Wisconsin and TSN Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.