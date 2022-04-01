Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena for their fourth and final matchup of the regular-season on April 1.

Coming off a 102-125 loss on the road to the Toronto Raptors, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been an inconsistent side in the last week of March. However, with a 43-34 record, the Timberwolves found themselves holding onto seventh place even after the loss.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets have turned up the heat as they notched up a 125-118 win against the Indiana Pacers to extend their winning streak. Improving to 46-31 for the season, the Nuggets are currently tied for fifth place in the West.

The Nuggets-Timberwolves season-series currently sees Minnesota enjoy a 2-1 lead. However, given the form both teams are in, Denver may have a chance to level the series at home.

Match Details

Fixture - Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, April 1st, 2022; 8:00 PM ET (Saturday, April 2nd, 2022; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Karl-Anthony Towns rises for a jump shot

Although the Minnesota Timberwolves had a great start to March, the side lost momentum heading into the last week of the month. Losing four of their last five games, the Timberwolves find themselves in seventh place again.

Their recent run of losses on the road has affected their overall position on the leaderboard. In the loss against the Raptors, the Timberwolves were handed a beating as Toronto exploited Minnesota's poor defensive execution.

The T'Wolves did a fairly solid job of scoring consistently in the first half. However, a massive turnaround by the Raptors in the second-quarter saw all the momentum shift in Toronto's favor for the remainder of the game.

Although Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns had decent performances for the night, the absence of solid contributors off the bench really hurt Minnesota.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Patrick Beverley | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Denver Nuggets Preview

Aaron Gordon faces up against a defender

The Denver Nuggets have been fairly stable through the month of March. Although the side hasn't gone on a major winning or losing streak, the Nuggets did a good job of maintaining their winning record as they improved to 46-31 for the season.

Coming off their win against Indiana, the Nuggets extended their winning streak to three games. With four wins in their last five games, Denver have looked like a competent side again.

While Nikola Jokic continues to be the primary motor behind Denver's functioning, consistent contributions from players such as Will Barton and Aaron Gordon have done wonders for the side.

The development of Bones Hyland as a key rotation piece has also been huge for the Nuggets as they prepare to make a playoff appearance.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets 20 points & 7 assists for the rook 20 points & 7 assists for the rook ⚡️⚡️ https://t.co/6jpfNYhwoA

With Jamal Murray also due to return, Denver could be a sleeper in this season's playoffs.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Aaron Gordon | F - Jeff Green | C - Nikola Jokic

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Minnesota Timberwolves 43-34 +148 Over 236 (-110) +4 (-110) Denver Nuggets 46-31 -176 Under 236 (-110) -4 (-110)

The oddsmakers have favored the Nuggets to win this matchup against Minnesota primarily because of their homecourt advantage.

While Denver has been a fairly solid unit when playing at home, the Timberwolves feature a losing record on the road. Their recent outings in away fixtures have also yielded unfavorable results, which may act against them when playing in Denver.

Odds Sourced From: FanDuel SB

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a 18-21 away record this season. The Timberwolves are on a three-game road losing streak. Karl-Anthony Towns averages 23.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per against Denver this season.

Click here to bet on Karl-Anthony Towns recording a double-double against the Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are 4-1 in their last five games. The Nuggets have an offensive rating of 113.5 this season. Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game this season.

Click here to bet on Nikola Jokic recording a triple-double to lead Denver to a win against the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs Nuggets Match Predictions

The Denver Nuggets are in a great position to win this matchup against the Timberwolves on Friday.

With homecourt advantage playing a huge role in this game, the Nuggets have also been in terrific form in their recent outings. A stark contradition to the Timberwolves, who have really struggled to maintain any shred of consistency since winning earlier in March.

Although the matchup between Karl-Anthony Towns and Nikola Jokic could tip the scales of the game, Minnesota hasn't performed well on the road recently.

Click here to register on FanDuel to bet on the outcome of the Timberwolves vs Nuggets game.

Where to watch the Timberwolves vs Nuggets game?

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets game will be locally broadcast on Altitude. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into KKSE 92.5 FM as well.

