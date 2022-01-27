×
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves
Modified Jan 27, 2022 06:54 PM IST
Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves will lock horns with the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference matchup at Chase Center on Thursday. Both teams have met twice in the regular season and share one win apiece in those encounters.

The Timberwolves head into this road game after a thrilling win over the Portland Trail Balzers. Second-year player Anthony Edwards stole the show as he scored 40 points on the night. Karl-Anthony Towns also had an impressive game with 17 points and 17 rebounds, while D'Angelo Russell contributed 22 points. Minnesota's Big 3 played brilliantly, leading their young team to a 109-107 victory.

3 dunks and 4 treys for the rook@googlecloud || Player of the Game https://t.co/E7yT7xKSsA

The Warriors, on the other hand, secured a dominant win over the Dallas Mavericks. They played great right from the tip-off, helping them stay in control for the entire game. Rookie sensation Jonathan Kuminga scored 22 points off the bench and led the team in scoring during their 130-92 victory at the Chase Center.

Timberwolves Injury Report

Jaylen Nowell and Patrick Beverley are listed as questionable for this game due to injuries. Minnesota's two-way players, Leandro Bolmaro and McKinley Wright IIV, are both out due to G-League responsibilities.

Player Name StatusReason
Patrick BeverleyQuestionable Right Ankle Sprain
Jaylen NowellQuestionable Contusion
Leandro BolmaroOutG-League 
McKinley Wright IVOutG-League
Patrick Beverley is OUT again, per Finch Said the ankle isn’t too severe, but noted that injury generally requires more than one missed contest

Warriors Injury Report

Golden State will have a total of four players listed on their injury report. James Wiseman and Draymond Green are out indefinitely due to injuries. Veteran Andre Iguodala and two-way player Quinndary Weatherspoon are also ruled out of the game against the Timberwolves.

Player Name Status Reason
Draymond GreenOutL5-S1 Injury
James WisemanOutRight Knee Injury
Andre IguodalaOutLeft Hip Injury Management 
Quinndary WeatherspoonOutG-League Two-way
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green's injury: “Everything’s gone well with the rehab… I see Draymond pretty much every day. He’s in good spirits. I don’t know exactly when he’ll be back, but we’ll have an update Sunday.” (via @DamonAndRatto)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves v Portland Trail Blazers
Minnesota Timberwolves v Portland Trail Blazers

Minnesota will go with the same starting lineup they used in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers. D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards will lead the team in the backcourt. Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt will share the frontcourt, while big man Karl-Anthony Towns will start at center.

40 pts.9 reb.3 stl.3 blk.Ant is unreal. https://t.co/FiU1bKAVTq

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have some key players injured, but they have a lot of talented individuals that can step in and take their place. Going into this game against the Timberwolves, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will man the backcourt. After putting up a solid performance off the bench against the Mavericks, Jonathan Kuminga could be given the nod to start in the frontcourt with Andrew Wiggins. Kevon Looney has been solid since being given the starting center spot and will continue to start until Wiseman returns.

ARE YOU KIDDING @JonathanKuming6 ?!?!?!?! https://t.co/swI2kekqng

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - D'Angelo Russell | Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards | Small Forward - Jaden McDaniels | Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt | Center - Karl - Anthony Towns

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry | Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Center - Kevon Looney

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra
