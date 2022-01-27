Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will lock horns with the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference matchup at Chase Center on Thursday. Both teams have met twice in the regular season and share one win apiece in those encounters.

The Timberwolves head into this road game after a thrilling win over the Portland Trail Balzers. Second-year player Anthony Edwards stole the show as he scored 40 points on the night. Karl-Anthony Towns also had an impressive game with 17 points and 17 rebounds, while D'Angelo Russell contributed 22 points. Minnesota's Big 3 played brilliantly, leading their young team to a 109-107 victory.

The Warriors, on the other hand, secured a dominant win over the Dallas Mavericks. They played great right from the tip-off, helping them stay in control for the entire game. Rookie sensation Jonathan Kuminga scored 22 points off the bench and led the team in scoring during their 130-92 victory at the Chase Center.

Timberwolves Injury Report

Jaylen Nowell and Patrick Beverley are listed as questionable for this game due to injuries. Minnesota's two-way players, Leandro Bolmaro and McKinley Wright IIV, are both out due to G-League responsibilities.

Player Name Status Reason Patrick Beverley Questionable Right Ankle Sprain Jaylen Nowell Questionable Contusion Leandro Bolmaro Out G-League McKinley Wright IV Out G-League

jace frederick @JaceFrederick Patrick Beverley is OUT again, per Finch



Warriors Injury Report

Golden State will have a total of four players listed on their injury report. James Wiseman and Draymond Green are out indefinitely due to injuries. Veteran Andre Iguodala and two-way player Quinndary Weatherspoon are also ruled out of the game against the Timberwolves.

Player Name Status Reason Draymond Green Out L5-S1 Injury James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury Andre Iguodala Out Left Hip Injury Management Quinndary Weatherspoon Out G-League Two-way

95.7 The Game @957thegame



“Everything’s gone well with the rehab… I see Draymond pretty much every day. He’s in good spirits. I don’t know exactly when he’ll be back, but we’ll have an update Sunday.” (via Steve Kerr on Draymond Green's injury:“Everything’s gone well with the rehab… I see Draymond pretty much every day. He’s in good spirits. I don’t know exactly when he’ll be back, but we’ll have an update Sunday.” (via @DamonAndRatto Steve Kerr on Draymond Green's injury: “Everything’s gone well with the rehab… I see Draymond pretty much every day. He’s in good spirits. I don’t know exactly when he’ll be back, but we’ll have an update Sunday.” (via @DamonAndRatto)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota will go with the same starting lineup they used in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers. D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards will lead the team in the backcourt. Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt will share the frontcourt, while big man Karl-Anthony Towns will start at center.

40 pts.

9 reb.

3 stl.

3 blk.



Ant is unreal.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have some key players injured, but they have a lot of talented individuals that can step in and take their place. Going into this game against the Timberwolves, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will man the backcourt. After putting up a solid performance off the bench against the Mavericks, Jonathan Kuminga could be given the nod to start in the frontcourt with Andrew Wiggins. Kevon Looney has been solid since being given the starting center spot and will continue to start until Wiseman returns.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - D'Angelo Russell | Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards | Small Forward - Jaden McDaniels | Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt | Center - Karl - Anthony Towns

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry | Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Center - Kevon Looney

