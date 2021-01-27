Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will lock horns with the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at the Chase Center, in California.

Stephen Curry led Golden State Warriors have a 9-8 NBA record which is good for the 8th spot in the highly competitive Western Conference, while the Timberwolves are stuck at the bottom of standings with a 4-12 record.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Injury Update

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors

Young shooting guard Jarrett Culver has been sidelined due to an ankle injury, and his progress is being monitored on a day to day basis. Star Center Karl Anthony Towns will be missing this game due to Covid-19 protocols, while point guard D'Angelo Russell is questionable to play due to an quadriceps issue. Juancho Hernangomez has also been ruled out due to health and safety reasons.

Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors don't have a long list of injuries, and head coach Steve Kerr will have majority of his roster at his disposal with the exception of Alen Smailagic and Marquese Chriss.

Smailagic will miss the game due to a knee injury, while Chriss is set to be unavailable for this important fixture for the Golden State Warriors because of a lingering leg issue.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ranking Kobe Bryant's 5 best LA Lakers teammates

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have to field a starting lineup which will be missing their 2 best players - Karl Anthony-Towns and D'Angelo Russell. They are expected to start the game with a back court of youngster Malik Beasley and veteran Ricky Rubio, with Nigerian swingman Josh Okogie starting at the small forward position.

Jarred Vanderbilt will occupy the power forward position and Naz Reid will the team's starting center tonight.

Golden State Warriors

It's goin' up... that's 36 PTS, 7 3PM for Steph Curry!



GSW up 18, 3:25 left on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/mCdJKPN2An — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2021

Advertisement

Head coach Steve Kerr will start the match with his trusted back court of Stephen Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr. Andrew Wiggins will start at small forward with veteran Draymond Green taking his usual place at the 4. Rookie James Wiseman will start at center for the Golden State Warriors .

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting-5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

G Malik Beasley, G Ricky Rubio, F Josh Okogie, F Jarred Vanderbilt, C Naz Reid

Golden State Warriors

G Stephen Curry, G Andrew Wiggins, F Kelly Oubre Jr., F Draymond Green, C James Wiseman

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans inclined to move Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick, add Kelly Oubre Jr.