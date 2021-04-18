Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - April 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center on Sunday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup.

The two Western Conference teams have experienced different fortunes this campaign. While the LA Clippers are firmly in postseason contention, the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves have just got out of their rock-bottom position.

The LA Clippers have won both their previous meetings with the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. Ty Lue's men will roll out at home with a 39-19 record on the season and are third in the West. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves have had some improvement in recent weeks. They are now up to 14th, thanks to a 15-42 record on the season.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, April 18th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Monday; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have done well in recent games after enduring a torrid time during most of the season. D'Angelo Russell has sparkled off the bench, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards continue to be their two best players on most nights.

After dropping two games in a row, the Minnesota Timberwolves bounced back with a big win against the reigning Eastern Conference champions, the Miami Heat, on Friday. Chris Finch's men shot a stellar 51% as a unit and outhustled their counterparts on the glass by 12 rebounds for a 119-111 win.

Advertisement

24 pts. / 5 reb. / 5 ast. / 4-4 3PT



We needed @KarlTowns. pic.twitter.com/wKprBRh2Z1 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 17, 2021

Leading their pack on that night was none other than Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped 24 points, five rebounds and as many assists in only 26 minutes from the floor.

Ricky Rubio registered 17 points, while rookie sensation Edwards chipped in with 12 points, five assists and four rebounds. With the win, the Minnesota Timberwolves have now won two of their last four games.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns (#32) of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are showcasing their two star-caliber players, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell, with the intent to include them in a deal during the summer.

The Timberwolves' abysmal season record has virtually left them with no other option but to go all-in for a complete roster shake-up.

Advertisement

Karl-Anthony Towns has been through an unimaginable ordeal this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, he has returned to form since his return to the hardwood. The 2x All-Star is averaging 25 points on the season, doing so with a super-efficient 49.5% shooting display from the field. The 25-year-old is also tallying 11 rebounds per game while dishing out 4.6 assists per contest in 35 appearances.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio; Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards; Small Forward - Josh Okogie; Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels; Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end when they fell to the Philadelphia 76ers in their previous outing. With Kawhi Leonard on the sidelines, the other LA Clippers All-Star talent, Paul George, fought valiantly, producing a rousing 37-point performance that included nine boards and six assists.

The final moments of that match saw LA Clippers point guard Reggie Jackson drill a big three from the corner to bring his side within one point of tying the game. But that didn't happen, as the Philadelphia 76ers held on for a 106-103 victory. The result marked the LA Clippers' 19th loss of the campaign.

Paul George’s last 5 games:



37 PTS - 9 REB - 6 AST

36 PTS - 7 REB - 8 AST

32 PTS - 3 REB - 9 AST

33 PTS - 7 REB - 3 AST

36 PTS - 3 REB - 5 AST pic.twitter.com/m6Vh167k65 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 17, 2021

The LA Clippers have a few easy matchups awaiting them in their upcoming schedule.

The men in black should be able to end their season on a high ahead of what could be an enticing postseason battle. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have gained ample game time under their belt to give a better account of themselves in the playoffs this season.

Key Player - Paul George

Advertisement

Paul George (#13) of the LA Clippers

Despite all the noise, Paul George has been brilliant for the LA Clippers this season. PG13 has been on a tear in his recent stretch, registering an impressive five-game streak of 30+ point outings. He is averaging a stellar 29.6 points in seven appearances in April.

George has played 43 games for the LA Clippers this campaign, averaging 23.6 points on a 47.9% shooting display from the floor. The 7x All-Star has also added 5.5 assists per contest along with 6.3 rebounds per game.

He continues to reign supreme from the three-point line, doing so with a respectable 43.7% shooting accuracy from the deep.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luke Kennard; Shooting Guard - Reggie Jackson; Small Forward - Paul George; Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr.; Center - Ivica Zubac.

Timberwolves vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a big win against the Miami Heat and will fancy their chances against the LA Clippers, especially if Kawhi Leonard remains on the sidelines. Nevertheless, the Minnesota Timberwolves enter this game as the underdogs.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers will be hungry to return their winning ways after losing against the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers. Ty Lue's side could possibly look at the Minnesota Timberwolves as easy pickings, having beaten them twice already this season.

Where to watch the Timberwolves vs Clippers game?

The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Clippers will be telecast on Bally Sports SoCal (Clippers) and Bally Sports North (Timberwolves). The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.