Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - October 11th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

In what will be their last NBA 2021-22 preseason game, the LA Clippers will face the surging Minnesota Timberwolves at the Toyota Arena on Monday.

While the Clippers have dropped two of their matchups this preseason, the Timberwolves have enjoyed an undefeated run so far.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers | NBA Preseason 2021-22

Date & Time: Monday, October 11th; 10:30 PM ET (Tuesday, October 12th; 8:00 AM IST)

Venue: Toyota Arena, Ontario, CA

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been irrelevant in the Western Conference for quite a while now. Last year, they finished with an underwhelming 23-49 win-loss record, which was good enough for the 13th spot in the standings.

However, their current dynamic trio of Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to bring the franchise back to its winning ways.

Although both of their preseason wins have been hard-fought, the Minnesota Timberwolves are showing signs of newfound vigor.

Equipped with talented role players in Patrick Beverley, Naz Reid and Malik Beasley, the Timberwolves' bench is expected to be a menace this upcoming season.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

KAT is a two-time All-Star already.

Karl-Anthony Towns is the quintessential franchise cornerstone that the Minnesota Timberwolves have safeguarded for a long time now. The 25-year-old is a double-double machine and has been bearing the load for his team ever since he was drafted back in 2015.

Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 24.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game last season. He attempted over six threes per game and knocked them down at a respectable rate of 39%.

KAT has dropped double-digit scoring numbers in both of the Timberwolves' preseason games. He looks like he is moving well, with D'Angelo Russell running the point.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - Angelo Russell; G - Anthony Edwards; F - Jarred Vanderbilt; F - Jaden McDaniels; C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

LA Clippers Preview

Kawhi Leonard's injury saw the LA Clippers bow out of the Western Conference Finals last year. They finished their regular-season campaign at the 4th spot in the standings, with an impressive 47-25 record.

With a change in personnel through tactical offseason moves, the Clippers seem like they are ready to take it all the way. Apart from their superstar duo, they have gems like Terrance Mann, Eric Bledsoe and Reggie Jackson in the mix, who can significantly make an impact down the stretch.

Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop Clippers rookie Brandon Boston Jr. is a bucket 🔥 Sky high potential here. 19 yrs old at 6’6 with this type of fluidity and scoring touch? He gets to learn from PG/Kawhi everyday? Another guy who had NBA game, but college stats didn’t reflect it. He went 51st. 🎥 @LAClippers Clippers rookie Brandon Boston Jr. is a bucket 🔥 Sky high potential here. 19 yrs old at 6’6 with this type of fluidity and scoring touch? He gets to learn from PG/Kawhi everyday? Another guy who had NBA game, but college stats didn’t reflect it. He went 51st. 🎥 @LAClippers https://t.co/QggpCSmx9A

Terrance Mann, Luke Kennard and rookie Brandon Boston Jr. dominated the LA Clippers offense in their three preseason games as coach Ty Lue tried out different rotations in Leonard's absence.

Key Player - Brandon Boston Jr.

Brandon Boston Jr. was picked 51st overall in the 2021 NBA draft

In his preseason debut against the Denver Nuggets, Brandon Boston Jr. made the starting five and ended with 10 points. He followed it up with 20 points off the bench in the very next game against the Sacramento Kings.

Before transferring to Sierra Canyon, Brandon Boston Jr. averaged 18.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game during his final season at Norcross.

Playing for Kentucky, Brandon averaged 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. as a freshman. He can be a lethal backup scorer who can provide valuable minutes off the bench when the stars take a breather.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson; G - Paul George; F - Nikolas Batum; F - Marcus Morris Sr.; C - Ivica Zubac

Timberwolves vs Clippers Match Prediction

The LA Clippers are yet to find their rhythm on both the offensive and defensive end of the floor. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves have found their stroke, with KAT and Russell taking care of inside-out play.

The Minnesota Timberwolves seem better equipped for a win against the LA Clippers on Monday.

Also Read

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Clippers

The NBA preseason game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers will be televised nationally on NBA TV and locally on Bally Sports SoCal. You can also live-stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh