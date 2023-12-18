Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 18, 2023

There are 11 NBA games scheduled for Monday, including the one between Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat. The two teams last met Oct. 28, a game that Minnesota won 106-90. The Timberwolves (19-5) enter Monday’s matchup on a two-game win streak. Miami won its last game as well.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat preview, including the prediction and betting tips for Dec. 18.

Miami holds a slight 35-32 advantage over Minnesota in terms of all-time record. As mentioned above, the two teams last played at the beginning of the season at Target Center. Minnesota won the game on the back of a well-rounded team effort. Naz Reid was great off of the bench with 25 points, eight assists and two steals. Miami was without Jimmy Butler.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also read: Anthony Edwards pinpoints exact moment when Nikola Jokic established himself as NBA's best player

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat game is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 18, at the Kaseya Center in Florida. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports North Extra. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-130) vs Heat (+110)

Spread: Timberwolves -2 (-110) vs Heat +2 (-110)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves -110 (o217.5) vs Heat -110 (u217.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat preview

The Timberwolves have been the best team in the West so far this season. Besides being on a two-win streak, they have won eight of the past 10 games. With the Boston Celtics not in action Monday, Minnesota will look to get a win and tie Boston for the best record (20-5) in the NBA.

Miami isn’t having a bad season either. It is fifth in the East and has won five of its past 10 games. A lot will rely on Jimmy Butler for the Heat to get a win. Butler hit a buzzer-beater Saturday to give Miami a 118-116 win against the Chicago Bulls.

Also read: “I always try to cook LeBron”: Anthony Edwards claims Lakers superstar dodges 1v1 matchup against him with double teams

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat predicted lineups

According to ESPN, the Timberwolves have four players on the injury report. Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable because of a hip pointer. Jaden McDaniels (sacral contusion) and Josh Minott (illness) are questionable as well. Edwards and McDaniels might be questionable but are expected to feature in the starting 5 alongside Mike Conley, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

The Miami Heat have some great news when it comes to injury concerns. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo have been cleared to make their return Monday after missing significant time. Herro missed the last 18 games with a sprained right ankle, while Adebayo missed seven straight with a left hip contusion.

Expect coach Erik Spoelstra to start Duncan Robinson, Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Adebayo. Kyle Lowry (general soreness) and Dru Smith (out for the rest of the season with a knee injury) remain on the injury list.

Also read: “Where’s the leadership?”: Warriors’ Steph Curry slammed by Stephen A. Smith following Draymond Green suspension

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat betting tips

The Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns has an over/under of 22.5 points. If Edwards is to indeed sit out the game, expect Towns to easily go over 23 points.

Jimmy Butler has an over/under of 20.5 points. There's probably nothing that the Heat forward likes more than a nice challenge. Expect Butler to rise to the occasion and score 21 points or more.

Bam Adebayo's over/under for assists is set at 3.5, which is below his 3.9 season average. Expect Adebayo to dish out at least four assists.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat prediction

The Timberwolves are slightly favored to beat the Timberwolves, but with the dicey nature of Edwards and McDaniels’ participation status, Miami could get a win at home. Minnesota has been the best defensive team so far this season with a defensive rating of 106.9. Miami has a defensive rating of 115.0. We expect the team total to stay under 217.5 points.