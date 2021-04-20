Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 20th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Minnesota Timberwolves will visit the Golden 1 Center tonight to take on the Sacramento Kings in an NBA season matchup. Both teams have struggled lately and will be hoping to gain some winning momentum.

The Minnesota Timberwolves head into this contest on the back of a 105-124 loss to the LA Clippers. The T'Wolves couldn't get going at all and were outscored 69-104 within the first three-quarters of the game. The Clippers' offense was too much for the struggling Timberwolves, which resulted in the loss.

Anthony Edwards led the scoring with 23 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns had a quiet night, scoring just 16 points. It was the Minnesota Timberwolves' 43rd loss of the season, the joint-most for a team this season.

The Sacramento Kings, meanwhile, snapped their nine-game losing streak against the Dallas Mavericks in their last outing, beating them 121-107.

De'Aaron Fox led the charge with 30 points and 12 assists, while Harrison Barnes and Terence Davis combined for 47 points to help the Kings win.

The Sacramento Kings took a 17-point lead by the end of half-time and capitalized on it down the stretch. It was their first win since the start of April.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings - Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have ruled out Malik Beasley with a Grade 3 hamstring injury. He will be out for 3-4 weeks as per reports. Meanwhile, Jaylen Nowell (leg) is listed as doubtful for this game.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow's game at Sacramento:



DOUBTFUL

Jaylen Nowell - Right Tibia Contusion



OUT

Malik Beasley - Left Hamstring Injury — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 19, 2021

Sacramento Kings

Richaun Holmes (hamstring) and Marvin Bagley III (hand) are ruled out for this game by the Sacramento Kings, while Robert Woodward II is listed as day-to-day.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings - Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards (R) will be a key player tonight

The Minnesota Timberwolves are likely to play the same starting five from the last game.

Ricky Rubio and Anthony Edwards are likely to pair up as the two guards, while Jaden McDaniels, Josh Okogie and Karl-Anthony Towns will likely start on the frontcourt for the Timberwolves.

From the reserves, D'Angelo Russell, Jordan McLaughlin and Naz Reid are likely to play the most rotational minutes off the bench.

Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings in action

The Sacramento Kings, too, are likely to field the same starting five from their last game.

De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield should start proceedings from the backcourt as usual, while Harrison Barnes, Maurice Harkless and Hasan Whiteside will mostly retain their place in the starting five as well.

The likes of Terence Davis, Delon Wright and Chimezie Metu will likely be given the most rotational minutes from the reserves.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings - Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio l Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards l Small Forward - Josh Okogie l Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels l Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox l Shooting Guard - Buddy Hield l Small Forward - Harrison Barnes l Power Forward - Maurice Harkless l Center - Hasan Whiteside.

