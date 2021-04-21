Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - April 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Minnesota Timberwolves will play the last of their back-to-back matches against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Wednesday. The Timberwolves have the second-worst record in the NBA 2020-21 season so far but have managed to defeat the Kings in their last two meetings.

For the Sacramento Kings, this is an opportunity to turn things around as they have lost 10 of their last 11 games. Although the playoffs are beyond both teams' grasps, it still promises to be an exciting matchup as both teams will be playing for pride.

Match Details

Fixture - Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & time - Wednesday, April 21st, 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, April 22nd, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Kings Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Sacramento Kings

Since March 29th, the Sacramento Kings have recorded only one victory, which was against the Dallas Mavericks on April 19th. Despite being ranked 12th in offensive rating this season, the Kings have found it increasingly difficult to win games. Evidently, the problem is on defense and they are the worst defensive team in the NBA right now (118.3 in defensive rating).

Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes are pulling their weight in the offense, averaging 32.2 PPG combined. But the whole team has been lackluster when it comes to denying opposition teams points in the paint and from behind the 3-point arc.

Advertisement

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

The Sacramento Kings starting point guard has been exceptional this season. However, he alone cannot guarantee wins for the team as it is a 5-man game at all times. In the Kings' only win in the last 11 games, Fox registered 30 points and 12 rebounds, which saw the team lead the Mavericks by as many as 21 points.

De’Aaron Fox with his 17th 30-point game of the season tonight. He had 10 such games combined in his first 2 years.



30 PTS (12 in 4Q)

12 AST



He leads the NBA in 4th quarter scoring this season. pic.twitter.com/QWMxczrjaW — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 19, 2021

De'Aaron Fox leads the Sacramento Kings in points (25.3), steals (1.5), and assists (7.2). The team is ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, 20.0 points behind the conference leaders.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Terrence Davis | Small Forward - Buddy Hield | Power Forward - Harrison Barnes | Center - Hassan Whiteside

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves v Brooklyn Nets

Advertisement

Although the Minnesota Timberwolves are 14th in the Western Conference standings, they have managed to secure four victories in their last ten outings. Despite starting the season woefully, the Timberwolves are starting to pick up form, which some might say is a little too late.

D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Anthony Edwards have all stepped up their game. All three players are averaging 19.3, 19.6, and 18.3 PPG, respectively. Their contributions with points are responsible for the Minnesota Timberwolves' recent wins.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves v Utah Jazz

Karl-Anthony Towns dominated the game with 25 points and a season-high 18 rebounds in his last outing against the Sacramento Kings. The Minnesota Timberwolves' power forward has been exceptional this season, leading the team in points (24.8) and rebounds (11.0).

After connecting on a perfect 4-of-4 from deep last night, Karl-Anthony Towns (35) passed Kevin Love (34) for the most games with 4+ three-pointers in @Timberwolves history.



35 — Karl-Anthony Towns

34 — Kevin Love

25 — Zach LaVine

25 — Andrew Wiggins

24 — Malik Beasley pic.twitter.com/Lyt95LGW7z — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 17, 2021

Advertisement

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a winning record (6-4) when Russell and Towns play. Although Russell will have his hands full guarding Fox, the Timberwolves have a better chance of winning the game with both players on the court.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio l Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards l Small Forward - Josh Okogie l Power Forward - Jalen McDaniels l Center - Karl-Anthony Towns

Timberwolves vs Kings Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the worst away record in the league (6-24) but look solid enough to do the treble over the Sacramento Kings this season. If the Kings do not sort out their defensive problems in this game, they will defeat to the Timberwolves again.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Kings

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings game will be televised locally by Bally Sports North and NBC Sports Bay Area & California. For international audiences, the game will be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.