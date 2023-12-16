“MJ would never let that happen": NBA fans roast LeBron James as Victor Wembanyama claims bragging rights in debut clash

LeBron James emerged on the wrong side of his first meeting with rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama after the LA Lakers bowed to the San Antonio Spurs, 129-115, on Friday night. And NBA fans made sure that he got it on social media.

The Spurs ended an 18-game losing streak against the Lakers at home. James had a solid all-around game of 23 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds and two steals, but it was not enough to tow his team to back-to-back victories over San Antonio.

NBA fans saw the win by Wembanyama and the Spurs as an opportunity to roast "The King" on social media. Below are what some of them wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

@GoIdenState wrote: MJ would never let that happen

@TooMightySZN wrote: Wemby 1-0 against the King

@BoujeeOp wrote: Wemby owns this random

@Shadowiscold wrote: Lebron can’t win without AD, lost to the worst team in the league

@ZinniaZee wrote: LeBron tonight

@mu5a1 wrote: Wemby did what Bron couldn’t do Jordan WOW

@hooverboard0 wrote: Greatest rookie of all time outplays legarbage

@Yaboikawhi wrote: Wemby owns Lebum

@titansbackkkkk1 wrote: LeBron James is a bum

The loss dropped the Lakers to 15-11 for the season. They next play on Monday at home against the New York Knicks.

Spurs end 18-game losing streak over LeBron James and Lakers

The San Antonio caught a big fish in ending their 18-game losing streak, defeating LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, 129-115.

The win saw the Spurs win for the first time since Nov. 5 and ended one of the longest losing streaks this season.

Devin Vassell exploded for 36 points in the victory with rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama finishing with 13 points and 15 rebounds.

LeBron James had 23 points and 14 assists on his return after missing their previous game also against the Spurs.

The Lakers missed the services of Anthony Davis (hip/groin) as well as starting point guard D’Angelo Russell (head), but still had solid contributions from Austin Reaves (22 points), Rui Hachimura (20) and Christian Wood (17).

The win improved the Spurs to 4-20 for the season and gave the team something to build on moving forward.

It also earned Victor Wembanyama bragging rights over LeBron James in their first-ever meeting of generational players in the NBA.