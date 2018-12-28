×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: 3 Best Oklahoma City Thunder players so far

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
62   //    28 Dec 2018, 17:56 IST

Paul George has been phenomenal this season so far
Paul George has been phenomenal this season so far

Win-loss record: 21-12 (3rd in West)

After losing to the Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA playoffs 2018, the Oklahoma City Thunder entered this season with a bolstered roster. They traded Carmelo Anthony and acquired Dennis Schroder who has been brilliant as back up point guard and is running the position to perfection.

After losing their first four games, the Thunder went on a seven-game win streak and they are currently at the third spot in Western Conference standings. They are also currently the team with the best defensive rating.

In case you were sleeping on the Thunder before the start of the season, don't do that anymore as they are definitely looking like they are built to win it all this season. In this article, let us take a look at the top three players who helped the Thunder the most this season.

#3 Steven Adams

Steven Adams is averaging close to a double-double this season
Steven Adams is averaging close to a double-double this season

Stats: 16.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game on 59.5 % shooting

From the day he entered the league, Steven Adams has only improved year after year and has now become one of the top five centers in the league. He has mastered the pick-and-roll with Russell Westbrook and is a serious threat in the paint.

Adams has always been someone who you can rely on and has rarely failed to make an impact on the team. In his sixth year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Kiwi is averaging career-high numbers in all the statistical categories and is using his strength and height to irritate even the best of the offensive players.

With 4.9 offensive rebounds per game, Adams is currently at #4 on the list of most offensive rebounds per game this season. He is also averaging close to a double-double this season. In the road game against Sacramento Kings last week, the 25-year-old had a standout performance with 20 points and season-high 23 rebounds.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Russell Westbrook Paul George NBA top 20 NBA Players
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Basketball junkie
NBA: 3 Players whose careers blossomed after leaving...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season: 3 problems Oklahoma City Thunder are...
RELATED STORY
3 talking points as the Oklahoma City Thunder walk past...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: The best 3 contracts on the OKC Thunder roster
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
NBA Heat check: Oklahoma City Thunder's roster problems
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19, Oklahoma City Thunder 112-114 Minnesota...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the match as the...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Oklahoma City...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Denver Nuggets'...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us